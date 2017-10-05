No problem with any of the senior departures or the principal of promoting from the reserves.
A bit disappointed that some of the reserves that looked to be making progress are moving on.
Whenever I watched the reserves, Nelmes and Reilly stood out.
Does it fit that we are losing 3 of this years the first team squad props and letting the better reserve team forwards move on yet promoting from within??????
