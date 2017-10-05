WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - player departures.

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:02 am
swifty62
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4730
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/5 ... m-players-
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:35 am
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2559
No problem with any of the senior departures or the principal of promoting from the reserves.
A bit disappointed that some of the reserves that looked to be making progress are moving on.
Whenever I watched the reserves, Nelmes and Reilly stood out.
Does it fit that we are losing 3 of this years the first team squad props and letting the better reserve team forwards move on yet promoting from within??????

Users browsing this forum: Cassandra, faxcar, mr t hall, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), swifty62, The Dors and 131 guests

