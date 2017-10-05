WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad

RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:46 am
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Vodafone Warriors)
Dallin Watene Zelezniak (Penrith Panthers)
Jason Nightingale (St George Illawarra Dragons)
Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)
Gerard Beale (Cronulla Sharks/Vodafone Warriors)
Brad Takairangi (Parramatta Eels)
Dean Whare (Penrith Panthers)
Peta Hiku (Warrington Wolves)
Shaun Johnson (Vodafone Warriors)
Thomas Leuluai (Wigan Warriors)
Kodi Nikorima (Brisbane Broncos)
Te Maire Martin (North Queensland Cowboys)
Danny Levi (Newcastle Knights)
Adam Blair (Brisbane Broncos/Vodafone Warriors) captain
Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles)
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)
Russell Packer (St George Illawarra Dragons/Wests Tigers)
Addin Fonua-Blake (Many Sea Eagles)
Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)
Simon Mannering (Vodafone Warriors)
Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)
Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)
Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters)
Elijah Taylor (Wests Tigers)

Still a very good squad! Be a belter of a game against Tonga. But don't think this side could beat the Aussies.
Re: RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:34 am
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2. Dallin Watene Zelezniak/Jason Nightingale
3. Gerard Beale
4. Dean Whare
5. Jordan Rapana
6. Te Maire Martin
7. Shaun Johnson
8. Adam Blair
9. Thomas L
10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
11. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
12. Kenny Bromwich
13. Simon Mannering

14. Kodi Nikorima/Danny Levi
15. Russell Packer
16. Martin Taupau
17. Elijah Taylor

That would be my NZ team anyway. But as I said before it will be an unbelievable game against Tonga hopefully!
Re: RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:57 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4519
Location: Carcassonne, France
This is still a very strong Kiwi side, despite being without Jason Taumololo. Weakness is in the centres, relative to Australia.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:04 am
TheUnassumingBadger
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 89
Location: Leeds, UK
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I fancy Brad Takairangi to be playing in once of the centre spots, Beale played on the wing mostly this year for Cronulla.
Re: RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:42 pm
But that would mean not playing either Watene-Zelezniak, Nightingale or Rapana. Can't see that happening tbh. But I've been wrong before.
Re: RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:47 pm
Yes they have a few big names to fit in to the back line so we'll have to wait and see.

I'm looking forward to seeing how martin and Johnson go together, on paper they could still beat anyone but it's always a guess as to what mood they're going to turn up in.
Re: RLWC2017 - New Zealand Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:25 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1288
Asofa-Solomona is a prop rotation - definitely won't be used in the back row.

I'd guess 2nd row would be Bromwich and Mannering with either Tapau or Taylor at loose (depending if they play Tapau at 10 or not). I'd also expect Joseph Tapine to snag a bench spot.

Decent team anyway, but certainly not unbeatable. Tonga will give them a real scare I reckon.

