The Inaugural Women's Super League Grand Final is just 3 days away.



Bradford Bulls face Featherstone Rovers in the first-ever Women's Super League Grand Final. It's also a repeat of the Challenge Cup Final - which the Bulls won 50-16 in Heworth, York.



The game will kick off at 12pm, taking place at the Manchester Regional Arena on Saturday, October 7 - the same day as the Betfred Super League Grand Final, which gets underway from 6pm at Old Trafford.



It would be great for the Red Amber and Black army to turn out in force for this game and give Mark Prescott's side some thoroughly deserved support. martinwildbull

Count me in. First time I went to an SL playoff final (Wigan v Saints Superleague 1), they had the Championship playoff final as the undercard which ironically was the game that I was interested in, so I am very disappointed that they have not doubled the two up for the first womens final, to promote the womens game in front of a massive audience. That is not to be, but a fantastic RAB crowd is achievable. Come on you WoBulls!



edited to remove a comment I thought I had removed before posting. Now to see what further comments have been added

martinwildbull wrote: Count me in. First time I went to an SL playoff final (Wigan v Saints Superleague 1), they had the Championship playoff final as the undercard which ironically was the game that I was interested in, so I am very disappointed that they have not doubled the two up for the first womens final, to promote the womens game in front of a massive audience. That is not to be, but a fantastic RAB crowd is achievable. Come on you WoBulls!



Ticket cost too much, Glorybollocks?



Is the game being broadcast on TV or radio. Can’t get there but would watch/listen if it’s available martinwildbull

Mick, are you doing any commentary for anyone? Duckman

It's a shame this isn't the curtain raiser for the men's grand final, or failing that if it had been closer to Bradford/fev I think it would get a better crowd. But whatever, COYB, lets try amd get some silverware back to odsal! I_Pitty_Stevo Strong-running second rower



Being streamed live on YouTube by the looks of if: https://youtu.be/ljxf5_8mCO0

