The Inaugural Women's Super League Grand Final is just 3 days away.

Bradford Bulls face Featherstone Rovers in the first-ever Women's Super League Grand Final. It's also a repeat of the Challenge Cup Final - which the Bulls won 50-16 in Heworth, York.

The game will kick off at 12pm, taking place at the Manchester Regional Arena on Saturday, October 7 - the same day as the Betfred Super League Grand Final, which gets underway from 6pm at Old Trafford.

It would be great for the Red Amber and Black army to turn out in force for this game and give Mark Prescott's side some thoroughly deserved support.

