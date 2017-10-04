Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1 mrpurfect

C O M E O N C A S !

LETS GO, ONE MORE TIME, LETS MAKE HISSSTORRREEEEE Blocked list

galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.

Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll

Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down. duke street 10

Just go out there Cas and do your best!



What a Fantastic season though!....proud of the club Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst, Leeds at O.T in wet weatherJust go out there Cas and do your best!What a Fantastic season though!....proud of the club westleighjim

Wishing you all the best for Saturday, best team all season been a delight to watch a breath of fresh air and a great advert for rugby league. alleycat

Good luck Cas. Wakey fan. Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Best of luck to Cas on Saturday, you've been far and away the best team in SL this season and if you don't win the ultimate prize it would be a travesty.

As a Bulls fan I'm just sorry that Andy Lynch (a true war horse) will miss out with injury, and obviously very keen that you don't let the Rhino's win again. It would be even more pleasing to see you win without that idiot Hardaker, and very brave of the club to suspend him in what is the biggest week in their history. Good to know some people still have standards to uphold.

COME ON CAS! kirtonLindseyWolf

It would be a travesty if you don't pick up the trophy. Best team in the Comp by a country mile. Good luck on Saturday and enjoy your day. (Wire Fan) Mike Oxlong

kirtonLindseyWolf wrote: It would be a travesty if you don't pick up the trophy. Best team in the Comp by a country mile. Good luck on Saturday and enjoy your day. (Wire Fan)



The travesty would be that they bottle it on the big occasion. Being the best team all year doesn't mean jack with the structure we have if you can't do it in the big one! The travesty would be that they bottle it on the big occasion. Being the best team all year doesn't mean jack with the structure we have if you can't do it in the big one! Durham Giant

Hope you win. The game needs succes to be spread around. Cap off the season in style. Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers



Hope you win. The game needs succes to be spread around. Cap off the season in style.

