Best of luck to Cas on Saturday, you've been far and away the best team in SL this season and if you don't win the ultimate prize it would be a travesty.
As a Bulls fan I'm just sorry that Andy Lynch (a true war horse) will miss out with injury, and obviously very keen that you don't let the Rhino's win again. It would be even more pleasing to see you win without that idiot Hardaker, and very brave of the club to suspend him in what is the biggest week in their history. Good to know some people still have standards to uphold.
COME ON CAS!
