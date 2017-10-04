WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goodluck thread

Goodluck thread
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:13 pm
mrpurfect User avatar
COME ON CAS! :ANGEL: :ANGEL: :ANGEL: :CURTAIN: :CROWN: :| :CROWDED: :? :) :o :o :? :) :ANGEL: :P :o :) 8) :ANGEL: :ANGEL:
LETS GO, ONE MORE TIME, LETS MAKE HISSSTORRREEEEE
Re: Goodluck thread
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:25 am
duke street 10 User avatar
Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst, Leeds at O.T in wet weather :DEPRESSED: Just go out there Cas and do your best!

What a Fantastic season though!....proud of the club :) :BOW:
Re: Goodluck thread
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:18 am
westleighjim User avatar
Wishing you all the best for Saturday, best team all season been a delight to watch a breath of fresh air and a great advert for rugby league.
Re: Goodluck thread
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:02 pm
alleycat User avatar
Good luck Cas. Wakey fan.
Re: Goodluck thread
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:33 am
Best of luck to Cas on Saturday, you've been far and away the best team in SL this season and if you don't win the ultimate prize it would be a travesty.
As a Bulls fan I'm just sorry that Andy Lynch (a true war horse) will miss out with injury, and obviously very keen that you don't let the Rhino's win again. It would be even more pleasing to see you win without that idiot Hardaker, and very brave of the club to suspend him in what is the biggest week in their history. Good to know some people still have standards to uphold.
COME ON CAS!

