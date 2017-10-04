WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goodluck thread

Board index Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Goodluck thread

Post a reply
Goodluck thread
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:13 pm
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 717
COME ON CAS! :ANGEL: :ANGEL: :ANGEL: :CURTAIN: :CROWN: :| :CROWDED: :? :) :o :o :? :) :ANGEL: :P :o :) 8) :ANGEL: :ANGEL:
LETS GO, ONE MORE TIME, LETS MAKE HISSSTORRREEEEE
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: COYF, PCollinson1990 and 33 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Castleford Tigers




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,4353,05176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM