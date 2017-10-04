WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RL team

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com England RL team

Post a reply
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:14 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8293
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
All 3 Burgess boys will be there. They were playing poorly along with the rest of the team for most of the season, but in their last few games both twins played pretty well.

Eden can play full back so Bennett might want him in the squad for utility value, but he was clearly unimpressed by Eden at the Broncos so I wouldn't be surprised if he's not in the squad.

In the mid season test Bennett picked Hardaker in the centres. It may have been a one-off because of the opposition (Leilua is a beast) and he felt Percival would get monstered, but it could be that he wants a genuine ball-player at full back and sees Hardaker as just a strong centre. That's the way the Broncos are set up, and I reckon he'll go for something similar.

McQueen is out, Heighington looks shot, but I wonder if we will see any bolters from the NRL. Looks like Tonga has picked up some very good players in Taumalolo and Fifita who were picked for NZ and Aus.
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:43 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8756
Location: Leeds
We need wingers who can return the ball. Hall and McGillvary are the best in that regard, and both deserve to keep the shirt on previous performances for England.
I'd go with:

Hardaker
Hall
Watkins
Shenton
McGilvery
Widdop
Gale
Graham
Hodgson
Hill
McMeekan
Whitehead
Sam Burgess

Roby
Walmsley
Watts/Hill/Burgess
Currie/Bateman/Ward

Fatigue shouldn't really be an issue in the pack given none of NRL players made the playoffs.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FoxyRhino, SmokeyTA, steamy and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,6251,52976,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM