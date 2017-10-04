All 3 Burgess boys will be there. They were playing poorly along with the rest of the team for most of the season, but in their last few games both twins played pretty well.
Eden can play full back so Bennett might want him in the squad for utility value, but he was clearly unimpressed by Eden at the Broncos so I wouldn't be surprised if he's not in the squad.
In the mid season test Bennett picked Hardaker in the centres. It may have been a one-off because of the opposition (Leilua is a beast) and he felt Percival would get monstered, but it could be that he wants a genuine ball-player at full back and sees Hardaker as just a strong centre. That's the way the Broncos are set up, and I reckon he'll go for something similar.
McQueen is out, Heighington looks shot, but I wonder if we will see any bolters from the NRL. Looks like Tonga has picked up some very good players in Taumalolo and Fifita who were picked for NZ and Aus.
