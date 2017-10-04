Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: I wouldn’t pick Greg Eden. I know he’s scored a ton of trys, but put him on the wing for a team other than Castleford and I don’t think he’d be top try scorer.



My centres would be Watkins and Moon. Moon qualifys for England on residency and we should pick our strongest possible squad.



He might not have had the best season but Daryl Clarke can be a game changer off the bench.



One or both Burgess twins will be ahead of Watts.

Put moon at centre and it doesnt really matter who you play on the wing from a position in good ball, they wont be seeing much action. As many successful combinations as possible should be used in my opinion, Gale, Hardaker, Shenton and Roby, Walmsley being 2. Id also like to see S Burgess given a bit of space wider in the back row as we always seem to lack any threat there and ive always wanted to see more than just a biff and barge front rower from him, conversley i believe thats where Australia and NZ are always most potent.