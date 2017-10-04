I dont think either Burgess twin deserves selection, we have props in far better form over here and they need a firm kick up the booty, but i fully expect them to be there.Bennett will also pick Cooper because he knows him from NRL although he has been quiet since his return to SL.



The team OP put up is by and large the way i would go but Bennett will also have Heighington and McQueen involved for sure. Much as i hate to say it this is likely to be a damp squib of a WC again for us and will leave us wondering why we ever bothered with Bennett who has no interest in English RL.