WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RL team

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com England RL team

Post a reply
England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:11 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5462
To take my mind off this week's events I speculated about the England line-up in the upcoming world cup & came up with this team:
1 Hardaker
2 Hall
3 Watkins
4 Shenton
5 Eden/McGillvary
6 Widdop
7 Gale
8 Graham
9 Hodgson
10 Hill
11 Burgess
12 Whitehead
13 O'Loughlin

Subs
14 Watts
15 Walmsley
16 McMeeken
17 Roby

I've put Hall with Watkins & Eden outside Shenton to keep club pairings together.
I've not included the other Burgess boys since I've no idea of their NRL form. Others up for consideration or to be in the overall squad are:
S Tomkins, Ratchford, Williams & Bateman.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:16 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1239
Hardaker should be starting FB but the way he played him at centre in the mid season game makes me worry he'll end up having Tomkins at FB.
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:40 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5504
Location: Hill Valley
I dont think either Burgess twin deserves selection, we have props in far better form over here and they need a firm kick up the booty, but i fully expect them to be there.Bennett will also pick Cooper because he knows him from NRL although he has been quiet since his return to SL.

The team OP put up is by and large the way i would go but Bennett will also have Heighington and McQueen involved for sure. Much as i hate to say it this is likely to be a damp squib of a WC again for us and will leave us wondering why we ever bothered with Bennett who has no interest in English RL.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:00 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1450
As you know to your cost Cas do a lot of damage down the left with Gale, Hardaker, Shenton, and Eden.
For that reason alone I'd have Shenton and Eden together on the left.
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:18 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3770
Old Feller wrote:
To take my mind off this week's events I speculated about the England line-up in the upcoming world cup & came up with this team:
1 Hardaker
2 Hall
3 Watkins
4 Shenton
5 Eden/McGillvary
6 Widdop
7 Gale
8 Graham
9 Hodgson
10 Hill
11 Burgess
12 Whitehead
13 O'Loughlin

Subs
14 Watts
15 Walmsley
16 McMeeken
17 Roby

I've put Hall with Watkins & Eden outside Shenton to keep club pairings together.
I've not included the other Burgess boys since I've no idea of their NRL form. Others up for consideration or to be in the overall squad are:
S Tomkins, Ratchford, Williams & Bateman.


That's pretty close to the team I'd pick. Bateman should probably be in there, with Sam Burgess up to prop and Hill dropping to bench instead of Watts. Also McGillvary over Eden. On this year's form Eden would be ahead of Hall, but Hall's a proven international force and wouldn't trust Eden against top-class opponents (he was awful in the NRL.)
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:27 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1044
I wouldn’t pick Greg Eden. I know he’s scored a ton of trys, but put him on the wing for a team other than Castleford and I don’t think he’d be top try scorer.

My centres would be Watkins and Moon. Moon qualifys for England on residency and we should pick our strongest possible squad.

He might not have had the best season but Daryl Clarke can be a game changer off the bench.

One or both Burgess twins will be ahead of Watts.
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:07 pm
The Hollywood Frasier User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 8:02 pm
Posts: 8964
Biff Tannen wrote:
The team OP put up is by and large the way i would go but Bennett will also have Heighington and McQueen involved
McQueen is ruled out through injury.
Hard Work Beats Talent, When Talent Doesn't Work Hard
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:36 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 938
Hardaker
Hall
Watkins
Shenton
Eden
Widdop
Gale
Watts
Roby
Graham
Whitehead
Bateman
Burgess (c)
Subs-Walmsley Hodgson Ward/Milner Hill/T.Burgess
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: England RL team
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:55 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8753
Location: LDZ
'Don't play Eden cos he has scored loads of tries'

Jeeeesus. Do people really think before posting these days?

What an absolute load of crap that is.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, althommo, Blocker75, Father Ted, finglas, Frosties., Leeds Thirteen, Maverick Rhino, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, Sir Kevin Sinfield, takethetwo, The Eagle, Wigg'n and 446 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,5173,02476,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM