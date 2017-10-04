To take my mind off this week's events I speculated about the England line-up in the upcoming world cup & came up with this team:
1 Hardaker
2 Hall
3 Watkins
4 Shenton
5 Eden/McGillvary
6 Widdop
7 Gale
8 Graham
9 Hodgson
10 Hill
11 Burgess
12 Whitehead
13 O'Loughlin
Subs
14 Watts
15 Walmsley
16 McMeeken
17 Roby
I've put Hall with Watkins & Eden outside Shenton to keep club pairings together.
I've not included the other Burgess boys since I've no idea of their NRL form. Others up for consideration or to be in the overall squad are:
S Tomkins, Ratchford, Williams & Bateman.
1 Hardaker
2 Hall
3 Watkins
4 Shenton
5 Eden/McGillvary
6 Widdop
7 Gale
8 Graham
9 Hodgson
10 Hill
11 Burgess
12 Whitehead
13 O'Loughlin
Subs
14 Watts
15 Walmsley
16 McMeeken
17 Roby
I've put Hall with Watkins & Eden outside Shenton to keep club pairings together.
I've not included the other Burgess boys since I've no idea of their NRL form. Others up for consideration or to be in the overall squad are:
S Tomkins, Ratchford, Williams & Bateman.