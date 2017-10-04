Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member



To take my mind off this week's events I speculated about the England line-up in the upcoming world cup & came up with this team:

1 Hardaker

2 Hall

3 Watkins

4 Shenton

5 Eden/McGillvary

6 Widdop

7 Gale

8 Graham

9 Hodgson

10 Hill

11 Burgess

12 Whitehead

13 O'Loughlin



Subs

14 Watts

15 Walmsley

16 McMeeken

17 Roby



I've put Hall with Watkins & Eden outside Shenton to keep club pairings together.

I've not included the other Burgess boys since I've no idea of their NRL form. Others up for consideration or to be in the overall squad are:

S Tomkins, Ratchford, Williams & Bateman.

11 Salford 12 Leigh

Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford

Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh

Hardaker should be starting FB but the way he played him at centre in the mid season game makes me worry he'll end up having Tomkins at FB.

I dont think either Burgess twin deserves selection, we have props in far better form over here and they need a firm kick up the booty, but i fully expect them to be there.Bennett will also pick Cooper because he knows him from NRL although he has been quiet since his return to SL.



The team OP put up is by and large the way i would go but Bennett will also have Heighington and McQueen involved for sure. Much as i hate to say it this is likely to be a damp squib of a WC again for us and will leave us wondering why we ever bothered with Bennett who has no interest in English RL.



As you know to your cost Cas do a lot of damage down the left with Gale, Hardaker, Shenton, and Eden.

For that reason alone I'd have Shenton and Eden together on the left. craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member



That's pretty close to the team I'd pick. Bateman should probably be in there, with Sam Burgess up to prop and Hill dropping to bench instead of Watts. Also McGillvary over Eden. On this year's form Eden would be ahead of Hall, but Hall's a proven international force and wouldn't trust Eden against top-class opponents (he was awful in the NRL.) That's pretty close to the team I'd pick. Bateman should probably be in there, with Sam Burgess up to prop and Hill dropping to bench instead of Watts. Also McGillvary over Eden. On this year's form Eden would be ahead of Hall, but Hall's a proven international force and wouldn't trust Eden against top-class opponents (he was awful in the NRL.) Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger



I wouldn’t pick Greg Eden. I know he’s scored a ton of trys, but put him on the wing for a team other than Castleford and I don’t think he’d be top try scorer.



My centres would be Watkins and Moon. Moon qualifys for England on residency and we should pick our strongest possible squad.



He might not have had the best season but Daryl Clarke can be a game changer off the bench.



