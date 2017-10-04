For anyone attending the Grand Final on Saturday why not visit Hotel Football next to Old Trafford



Hotel Football will once again host a pre Super League Grand Final party in the Old Trafford Supporters Club in the Hotel. A galaxy of Rugby League legends that will be interviewed by former Super League referee Karl Kirkpatrick during the afternoon. The event will start at 1330 and will entertain Rugby League fans until kick off. s a An admission fee of £2 will be charged all of which will be will be donated to the Steve Prescott Foundation.