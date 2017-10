Post a reply



Id say he is definitely worth a punt. Local lad who has tried and maybe not failed but definitely not stood out at other clubs. Sounds like a good fit for us.

Unless we can get O'Brien from Salford whilst they are flogging folk off, I would be happy with Rocky as our other halfback option. alleycat

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm

Posts: 663

Location: South East Asia

Might be a target for Cas now that Hardaker seems to have removed himself as an option? Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1725

Could be a target for them, yes, though hasn't he already expressed that full back is not a favourable position for him.



If he was providing cover in the halves say, for us, he could potentially step into the role permanently once Finn hangs his boots up.



I can't really see Finny doing 30 games in a season for much longer to be honest, like he has for the past 2 seasons. He may do it one more year, but hard to see beyond that bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13388

Location: Ossett

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Could be a target for them, yes, though hasn't he already expressed that full back is not a favourable position for him.



If he was providing cover in the halves say, for us, he could potentially step into the role permanently once Finn hangs his boots up.



I can't really see Finny doing 30 games in a season for much longer to be honest, like he has for the past 2 seasons. He may do it one more year, but hard to see beyond that



A lad like Hampshire, with speed, bottle, and plenty of willingness - mentored and coached by a player like Finn... could be just what he needs to step out of his transient phase and nail down a position.



Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2012 1:12 pm

Posts: 884

Location: Wigan

FWIW as a Wigan fan the best game I saw him play for us was at stand off after Williams pulled up in the warm up.



At U15/16 Hampshire and Williams were outstanding playing as a pair. Both could organise and run good support lines, usually Hampshire backing up Williams half breaks. Very reminiscent of Edwards and Gregory. When they moved up to the Academy they started to play as split halves rather than a pair and Hampshire became less effective. They then tried to convert him to a full back in the Sam Tomkins mode at the expense of Lewis Tierney. This was the point when the bust ups started to come. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1725

Thats one fine tribute and accolade Dr Feelgood.



Dont they say that class is permanent and only form is temporary Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1725

Thats one fine tribute and accolade there Dr Feelgood.



Thats one fine tribute and accolade there Dr Feelgood.

Dont they say class is permanent and only form is temporary.

