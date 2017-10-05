WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Hampshire

Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:09 pm
Pound 4 Wrighty Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2014 12:10 pm
Posts: 219
Id say he is definitely worth a punt. Local lad who has tried and maybe not failed but definitely not stood out at other clubs. Sounds like a good fit for us.
Unless we can get O'Brien from Salford whilst they are flogging folk off, I would be happy with Rocky as our other halfback option.
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:09 pm
alleycat User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 662
Location: South East Asia
Might be a target for Cas now that Hardaker seems to have removed himself as an option?
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:15 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1716
Could be a target for them, yes, though hasn't he already expressed that full back is not a favourable position for him.

If he was providing cover in the halves say, for us, he could potentially step into the role permanently once Finn hangs his boots up.

I can't really see Finny doing 30 games in a season for much longer to be honest, like he has for the past 2 seasons. He may do it one more year, but hard to see beyond that
