Anyone know where he is going?
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:03 pm
Joe Banjo wrote:
Anyone know where he is going?
We have already had this conversation but if it helps the answer is n0 - unless you know something?
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:15 pm
I dont know where he is going.
Somebody posted earlier on the Leigh board that he has walked out on them. Whether this is true or not, I don't know
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:53 pm
Manuel
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:01 pm
Manuel wrote:
On his way to Morrisons
I doubt it, he spends a lot of his time shopping in the Normy ASDA.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:40 pm
Would be a good fit at Hull KR. Young players and a top coach. A natural replacement for Ben Cockayne.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:50 pm
I think he'd be a good fit here, past history aside.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:05 am
JINJER wrote:
I think he'd be a good fit here, past history aside.
I'd love to see someone get out of him what people believe to be there, and for us if that was going to happen. I just can't see it with JK here, as he hasn't shown enough to get past the history.
Cas was probably his chance to show it and he ended up at Leigh, and on Saturday he had a damn fine game in the position that doesn't seem to be his number one choice.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:14 am
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I'd love to see someone get out of him what people believe to be there, and for us if that was going to happen. I just can't see it with JK here, as he hasn't shown enough to get past the history.
Cas was probably his chance to show it and he ended up at Leigh, and on Saturday he had a damn fine game in the position that doesn't seem to be his number one choice.
From what I gather and it is just bits of gossip I have to be honest is that the issue was between Hampshire father and JK. There is no history between the player, CC and the club as far as I know.
Both JK and you would assume as the boy is now a man that both are more peripheral than before.To put it a better way, Ryan is old enough to make his own mind up and CC and MC don't need JK's approval to make their own minds up.
I believe his ambition by the way is not to be a FB and or a winger but a HB so I suspect he'll go with whom ever dangles that carrott.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:29 am
He played 33 games in 2 seasons at Wigan, around the same time as Williams and Matty Smith. Not a bad return really, and at a period where Wigan were successful.
It would be interesting to know how many of these games he played in the halves.
Sure that it is only since he went out on loan to Castleford, he started playing in the backs.
At only 22-23 still got plenty of time on his side, to make a h/b spot his own, and regarding history, they do say time is a healer.
For me, he would certainly be worth a punt, even if for 2017 it is as cover.
