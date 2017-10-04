Slugger McBatt

Would be a good fit at Hull KR. Young players and a top coach. A natural replacement for Ben Cockayne.

JINJER
I think he'd be a good fit here, past history aside.

JINJER wrote: I think he'd be a good fit here, past history aside.



I'd love to see someone get out of him what people believe to be there, and for us if that was going to happen. I just can't see it with JK here, as he hasn't shown enough to get past the history.



Slugger McBatt

Slugger McBatt wrote: I'd love to see someone get out of him what people believe to be there, and for us if that was going to happen. I just can't see it with JK here, as he hasn't shown enough to get past the history.



Cas was probably his chance to show it and he ended up at Leigh, and on Saturday he had a damn fine game in the position that doesn't seem to be his number one choice.



From what I gather and it is just bits of gossip I have to be honest is that the issue was between Hampshire father and JK. There is no history between the player, CC and the club as far as I know.



Both JK and you would assume as the boy is now a man that both are more peripheral than before.To put it a better way, Ryan is old enough to make his own mind up and CC and MC don't need JK's approval to make their own minds up.



vastman
Eastern Wildcat



He played 33 games in 2 seasons at Wigan, around the same time as Williams and Matty Smith. Not a bad return really, and at a period where Wigan were successful.



It would be interesting to know how many of these games he played in the halves.



Sure that it is only since he went out on loan to Castleford, he started playing in the backs.



At only 22-23 still got plenty of time on his side, to make a h/b spot his own, and regarding history, they do say time is a healer.



