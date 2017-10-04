WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Hampshire

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Ryan Hampshire

Post a reply
Ryan Hampshire
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:22 pm
Joe Banjo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 250
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Anyone know where he is going?
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:03 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26325
Location: Poodle Power!
Joe Banjo wrote:
Anyone know where he is going?


We have already had this conversation but if it helps the answer is n0 - unless you know something? :D
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:15 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1712
I dont know where he is going.

Somebody posted earlier on the Leigh board that he has walked out on them. Whether this is true or not, I don't know
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:53 pm
Manuel Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 286
On his way to Morrisons
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:01 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6456
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Manuel wrote:
On his way to Morrisons

I doubt it, he spends a lot of his time shopping in the Normy ASDA. :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:40 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5216
Location: Over there
Would be a good fit at Hull KR. Young players and a top coach. A natural replacement for Ben Cockayne.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Ryan Hampshire
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:50 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6456
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
I think he'd be a good fit here, past history aside.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, JINJER, KevW60349, Shifty Cat, wakeytrin and 230 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,6191,69676,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM