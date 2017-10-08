Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 29 posts • Page 3 of 3 sanjunien

I prefer that to signing OAPs lacking motivation... Wanderer

Stand-Offish wrote: I will take a back seat until all the signings are done ..

I think that I must be missing the point by quite a mark.



Are you going to the Club's 2018 Season launch on October 18. Hopefully, we should get to hear first-hand what is being planned in terms of next season's squad.



weighman

Well yes the proof of the pudding is in the eating and he does have good things said about him.

I thought we might be going for bigger blokes who are physically mature muscle-wise and can rough it a bit.

Say 25ish .....

Didn't think we would be going for youngsters ....

But I suppose if you're good enough you're old enough.



Early doors yet ... but no I don't want any more golden oldies, but I would like some players that we know have done the business.

Still it seems I mustn't get my hopes up.

I am not quite sure how we get promoted if we can't afford anyone to get us there.

Still, goodbye until such time. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



I think we need a mix of young keen players who are not getting regular football at super league or championship clubs & experienced players .



AdamH



He was nominated for young player of the year this year and is a halfback which is good as we have been lacking in the creative side for years. Hopefully this is a good sign. weighman



NB he is not a confirmed signing . Dave K.



fun time frankie wrote: Your in the bottom league what sort of signings you expecting for the record Liam Harris is an excellent signing I'm just hoping you've signed him on loan and he's agreed a new deal with us



Wanderer

weighman wrote: I think we need a mix of young keen players who are not getting regular football at super league or championship clubs & experienced players.

Liam Harris would certainly meet the first part of your criteria.



