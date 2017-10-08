WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings!

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:58 am
sanjunien
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5412
Location: Limoges,France
I prefer that to signing OAPs lacking motivation...
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:19 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49002
Location: Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
I will take a back seat until all the signings are done ..
I think that I must be missing the point by quite a mark.


Are you going to the Club's 2018 Season launch on October 18. Hopefully, we should get to hear first-hand what is being planned in terms of next season's squad.
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:27 am
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6840
Do not worry S-O will be back on here within 24 hours .
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:34 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16939
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Well yes the proof of the pudding is in the eating and he does have good things said about him.
I thought we might be going for bigger blokes who are physically mature muscle-wise and can rough it a bit.
Say 25ish .....
Didn't think we would be going for youngsters ....
But I suppose if you're good enough you're old enough.

Early doors yet ... but no I don't want any more golden oldies, but I would like some players that we know have done the business.
Still it seems I mustn't get my hopes up.
I am not quite sure how we get promoted if we can't afford anyone to get us there.
Still, goodbye until such time.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:55 am
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6840
I think we need a mix of young keen players who are not getting regular football at super league or championship clubs & experienced players .

What we do need is a couple of leaders who can organise & react to situations on the field of play .
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:47 pm
AdamH Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jan 13, 2009 11:52 pm
Posts: 502
He was nominated for young player of the year this year and is a halfback which is good as we have been lacking in the creative side for years. Hopefully this is a good sign.
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:58 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6840
NB he is not a confirmed signing .
Re: New signings!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:55 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18204
Location: Back in Hull.
fun time frankie wrote:
Your in the bottom league what sort of signings you expecting for the record Liam Harris is an excellent signing I'm just hoping you've signed him on loan and he's agreed a new deal with us


Agree with Frankie, if you sign him, he will be your best signing, ask the York fans what they think of him, be shocked if Rovers let him go, as he has potential to be a very good SL player.
Re: New signings!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:13 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49002
Location: Doncaster
weighman wrote:
I think we need a mix of young keen players who are not getting regular football at super league or championship clubs & experienced players.


Liam Harris would certainly meet the first part of your criteria.
