WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings!

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC New signings!

Post a reply
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:58 am
sanjunien User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5412
Location: Limoges,France
I prefer that to signing OAPs lacking motivation...
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:19 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48990
Location: Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
I will take a back seat until all the signings are done ..
I think that I must be missing the point by quite a mark.


Are you going to the Club's 2018 Season launch on October 18. Hopefully, we should get to hear first-hand what is being planned in terms of next season's squad.
Re: New signings!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:27 am
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6838
Do not worry S-O will be back on here within 24 hours .
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck, sanjunien, Wanderer, weighman and 68 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,8173,14076,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.