WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings!

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Doncaster RLFC New signings!

Post a reply
New signings!
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:46 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16929
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Got you there didn't I?

There are none so far that I know of ...
I just posted it to see how long it might be before now and then.
I mean things are bubbling ain't they?
Bubbling!

Re-signings don't count by the way.

Oh! Players that don't have 'that bit of extra quality' that were spoken of ... they don't count either.
lol
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: New signings!
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:11 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6830
We have not had any re signings either ! Announced anyway .
We will have 6 players signed on if they are all stopping not sure when the 2017 contracts run out .
Re: New signings!
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:14 pm
tollbarutility Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 20, 2004 5:24 pm
Posts: 312
We will sign players end of December in a rushed build up to the season

Then Carl hall can say hey listen these boys need to gel they only had a week or 2 together
Re: New signings!
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:19 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16929
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
We are only gonna sign bald players for that very reason ... they don't have to gel.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: New signings!
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:46 pm
hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 87
tollbarutility wrote:
We will sign players end of December in a rushed build up to the season

Then Carl hall can say hey listen these boys need to gel they only had a week or 2 together

That's deja vu for the last 3-4 yrs but your bang on! excuse after excuse
Re: New signings!
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:20 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6830
We started signing players on last season on the 26/09/16 , thanks to the sticky thread .

I did not read the report in the RL Express over a week ago which suggested we would announce 2 signings . Think that was a mistake if you do not follow up with the detail .

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DonnyPlumber, GeoffRoebuck, hally's hot air, Harworthdon, weighman and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,3434,19576,2744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.