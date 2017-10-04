WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings!









Board index ‹ Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s ‹ Doncaster RLFC ‹ New signings!

Stand-Offish



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16929

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

Got you there didn't I?



There are none so far that I know of ...

I just posted it to see how long it might be before now and then.

I mean things are bubbling ain't they?

Bubbling!



Re-signings don't count by the way.



Oh! Players that don't have 'that bit of extra quality' that were spoken of ... they don't count either.

War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.



weighman



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 6830

We have not had any re signings either ! Announced anyway .

We will have 6 players signed on if they are all stopping not sure when the 2017 contracts run out .

tollbarutility



Joined: Mon Dec 20, 2004 5:24 pm

Posts: 312

We will sign players end of December in a rushed build up to the season



Then Carl hall can say hey listen these boys need to gel they only had a week or 2 together Stand-Offish

Stand-Offish



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16929

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

We are only gonna sign bald players for that very reason ... they don't have to gel.

War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.



hally's hot air

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm

Posts: 87

tollbarutility wrote: We will sign players end of December in a rushed build up to the season



Then Carl hall can say hey listen these boys need to gel they only had a week or 2 together

That's deja vu for the last 3-4 yrs but your bang on! excuse after excuse

weighman



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 6830

We started signing players on last season on the 26/09/16 , thanks to the sticky thread .



