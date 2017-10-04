WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signings!

New signings!
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:46 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16927
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Got you there didn't I?

There are none so far that I know of ...
I just posted it to see how long it might be before now and then.
I mean things are bubbling ain't they?
Bubbling!

Re-signings don't count by the way.

Oh! Players that don't have 'that bit of extra quality' that were spoken of ... they don't count either.
lol
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: New signings!
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:11 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6827
We have not had any re signings either ! Announced anyway .
We will have 6 players signed on if they are all stopping not sure when the 2017 contracts run out .

