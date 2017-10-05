WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Crooks

Re: Ben Crooks
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:53 pm
deepuspannus

Joined: Thu Sep 02, 2010 7:13 pm
Posts: 58
Location: Waitakere, New Zealand
Nice bit of business, keep it going Leigh
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:48 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2149
Good to see the impact of Toronto having positive financial effect in the English game (as Perez predicted).

Toronto sign Westy, Wire sign Goodwin, Leigh sign Crooks. £££
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:15 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4146
Is Westy the first fee Toronto have actually paid?
Image
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:27 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9935
Location: Deep in Leytherland
atomic wrote:
Is Westy the first fee Toronto have actually paid?


Couldn't persuade him to say he was homesick and wanted to go back to Pontefract, apparently! :wink:
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:19 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4146
Alan wrote:
Couldn't persuade him to say he was homesick and wanted to go back to Pontefract, apparently! :wink:


:LOL: Good one.
Image
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:24 pm
Leyther14

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 24
Lots of home sick players nice to see someone looking after them with a Zcsnadian holiday lol.
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:54 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9935
Location: Deep in Leytherland
In fairness to Jake Emmitt, he wasn't home sick. He said he wanted to go to Australia - which I honestly believe he thought was in Canada! :wink:
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:43 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6135
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
DGM wrote:
Good to see the impact of Toronto having positive financial effect in the English game (as Perez predicted).

Toronto sign Westy, Wire sign Goodwin, Leigh sign Crooks. £££


nob
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:54 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 674
Alan wrote:
In fairness to Jake Emmitt, he wasn't home sick. He said he wanted to go to Australia - which I honestly believe he thought was in Canada! :wink:



No morals that lad
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:19 am
deepuspannus

Joined: Thu Sep 02, 2010 7:13 pm
Posts: 58
Location: Waitakere, New Zealand
The same can be said for Ackers, told London he was homesick for Wiggin..............Toronto, a new suburb of Wiggin.
