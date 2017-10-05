|
Nice bit of business, keep it going Leigh
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:48 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Good to see the impact of Toronto having positive financial effect in the English game (as Perez predicted).
Toronto sign Westy, Wire sign Goodwin, Leigh sign Crooks. £££
Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:15 pm
Is Westy the first fee Toronto have actually paid?
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:27 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
atomic wrote:
Is Westy the first fee Toronto have actually paid?
Couldn't persuade him to say he was homesick and wanted to go back to Pontefract, apparently!
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:19 pm
Alan wrote:
Couldn't persuade him to say he was homesick and wanted to go back to Pontefract, apparently!
Good one.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:24 pm
Lots of home sick players nice to see someone looking after them with a Zcsnadian holiday lol.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:54 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
In fairness to Jake Emmitt, he wasn't home sick. He said he wanted to go to Australia - which I honestly believe he thought was in Canada!
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:43 pm
DGM wrote:
Good to see the impact of Toronto having positive financial effect in the English game (as Perez predicted).
Toronto sign Westy, Wire sign Goodwin, Leigh sign Crooks. £££
nob
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:54 pm
Alan wrote:
In fairness to Jake Emmitt, he wasn't home sick. He said he wanted to go to Australia - which I honestly believe he thought was in Canada!
No morals that lad
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:19 am
The same can be said for Ackers, told London he was homesick for Wiggin..............Toronto, a new suburb of Wiggin.
