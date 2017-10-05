deepuspannus Stevo's Armpit

Nice bit of business, keep it going Leigh DGM

Good to see the impact of Toronto having positive financial effect in the English game (as Perez predicted).



Is Westy the first fee Toronto have actually paid? Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Couldn't persuade him to say he was homesick and wanted to go back to Pontefract, apparently! Couldn't persuade him to say he was homesick and wanted to go back to Pontefract, apparently! atomic

Lots of home sick players nice to see someone looking after them with a Zcsnadian holiday lol. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



In fairness to Jake Emmitt, he wasn't home sick. He said he wanted to go to Australia - which I honestly believe he thought was in Canada! Budgiezilla

The same can be said for Ackers, told London he was homesick for Wiggin..............Toronto, a new suburb of Wiggin.

