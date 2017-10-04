When i first saw young Green play for us i thought he had lots of go forward and really impressed me with the yardage he made and defence he attracted. I have to say that i didn't really notice how effective his defence was or how long he could sustain a committed level of attack. I have though read lots of comments from our fans and fans of his previous club/s stating he was poor in defence and could not maintain a high energy stint of attack. Question, is he the right age to benefit from coaching or conditioning to refine and extend his ability or would it be like flogging a dead horse ( i would like to think the former as we already have him in the squad).Edit; sorry i thought i was on the " ins and outs" thread