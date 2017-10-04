WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Crooks

Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:00 pm
underthesticks Cheeky half-back
Confirmed by the club. 2 year deal.
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:17 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
:ROCKS: :D
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:45 pm
Cokey User avatar
Great news,that'll do nicely. :DANCE:
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:28 pm
JENKY User avatar
Good news and good signing!
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:44 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Now young Ben is a fully contracted Leigh RLFC player , I think we will really see him kick on and make his mark in the game over the coming years. His best years are still to come.
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:17 pm
ste747 User avatar
When i first saw young Green play for us i thought he had lots of go forward and really impressed me with the yardage he made and defence he attracted. I have to say that i didn't really notice how effective his defence was or how long he could sustain a committed level of attack. I have though read lots of comments from our fans and fans of his previous club/s stating he was poor in defence and could not maintain a high energy stint of attack. Question, is he the right age to benefit from coaching or conditioning to refine and extend his ability or would it be like flogging a dead horse ( i would like to think the former as we already have him in the squad).
Edit; sorry i thought i was on the " ins and outs" thread :oops:

