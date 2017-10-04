Now young Ben is a fully contracted Leigh RLFC player , I think we will really see him kick on and make his mark in the game over the coming years. His best years are still to come.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: adamant5482, altofts wildcat, atomic, bowlingboy, Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Harold Rigby Jnr, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, jon_t, Montyburns, oggy123, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Rotherham Fev Fan, scrum, Willy and 408 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,373
|2,692
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|