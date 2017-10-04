WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Crooks

Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:00 pm
underthesticks
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 8:51 pm
Posts: 632
Confirmed by the club. 2 year deal.
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:17 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6127
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
:ROCKS: :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Ben Crooks
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:45 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3090
Location: LEYTH
Great news,that'll do nicely. :DANCE:
Image Image Image

Users browsing this forum: ColD, g_balls, Harold Rigby Jnr, ItchyandScratchy, JackDiggle, joanne callotte, kirkhall, Montyburns, Morvan, new times, oggy123, Rotherham Fev Fan, Saley89, Snowy, Testy.vis, WHERESYERBALL, whoateallthetries? and 690 guests

