WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Post a reply
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:41 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9732
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Scotty T last one off the park today. :lol:
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:03 pm
JACK DETH User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 09, 2003 8:29 pm
Posts: 1302
Location: Kingston upon Hull(FC)
Wilde 3 wrote:
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:

Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5

To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup


Comparing Shaul to Lomax is a bit unfair..Lomax only played 19 games to Shauls 33 in 2017. Bennet wants his fullback to pass and Shaul does not do that.
Whoever stands by a just cause and fights for the freedom and liberation of his land from the invaders, the settlers and the colonialists, cannot possibly be called terrorist."

— Yasser Arafat
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:16 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26498
JACK DETH wrote:
Comparing Shaul to Lomax is a bit unfair..Lomax only played 19 games to Shauls 33 in 2017. Bennet wants his fullback to pass and Shaul does not do that.

Much better to have a full back who isn't even first choice in that position for his club and who misses 3 out of every 4 matches cos he's made of brittle plastic
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Airlie Frost, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Dave K., DiggerHFC, Fields of Fire, Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Jake the Peg, joetwizzy, Mild Rover, Mr Bloggs, PCollinson1990, RichM, Roggiehrlfc1, subwaysav and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,3632,04976,3084,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM