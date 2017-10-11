airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Hull came back late Nov last yr. Imagine this being the same.lot of games these last 2 yrs

Regarding England a lot of pants in a twist over the squad. But tbf I can see the starting 13 being mostly what you'd expect

Some baffling decisions in squad..brown especially. I'd of taken Shaul but even as a hull fan I couldn't start him barring injuries. His strength is his speed. But you simply don't run around people at that level and his weaker aspects would be exposed 10 fold.

Watts send offs errors and pens are what's done him. There will be a game plan and players to implement it. Watts can't do that. Gave 2 scores away in the semi. If they were thinking of him they'll of put a pen through him when he tried an offload when leading in a semi and thus losing. He's gotta find the balance between match winner and match loser. I looked at the stats of him and Taylor for the year. You can see why they fancy Taylor over Watts. Top end stats metres,av gain tackles etc all evens ish..but watts cost us as a team 32 more defensive sets over the year via pens and errors. I'd of taken him for all that..i just get why he's not going.

There are other places to look than Hill tbf. The only wire player I'd of taken in the squad.

Heighington is the 1 that gets me. Unbelievable and embarrassing. Our pack is a strength. We've plenty of options before that

I'll support us but when we fall short I'd like to see Bennett out. All the sell outs like peacock Scunthorpe Anderson and Betts gone and Powell and Radders in.

The reason the squad selection has wound me up is because I am really looking forward to seeing the RLWC, but now not so much. If we had selected players on form then I think we would have given a good account of ourselvesI really disagree regarding Watts and Shaul.Watts is exactly what we'd need - he is big, aggressive and has great hands. His discipline issues have been a tad unlucky for me. He plays 'on the edge' and that's Wattsy, take him or leave him. I don't want us to select choir boys to play in the pack. Some of the cards he has received have been debatable and I would like to think Bennett watches SL matchesShaul is deserving of a place, he is easily one of the top 3 or 4 english FBs and without Hardaker or Tompkins I think it's madness not bringing him into the squad. I understand your points regarding his flaws, but if we never play him then we'll never know. Personally I have a lot of faith that he would do well