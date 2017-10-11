WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Post a reply
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:25 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1884
Location: East stand!
Hull came back late Nov last yr. Imagine this being the same.lot of games these last 2 yrs
Regarding England a lot of pants in a twist over the squad. But tbf I can see the starting 13 being mostly what you'd expect
Some baffling decisions in squad..brown especially. I'd of taken Shaul but even as a hull fan I couldn't start him barring injuries. His strength is his speed. But you simply don't run around people at that level and his weaker aspects would be exposed 10 fold.
Watts send offs errors and pens are what's done him. There will be a game plan and players to implement it. Watts can't do that. Gave 2 scores away in the semi. If they were thinking of him they'll of put a pen through him when he tried an offload when leading in a semi and thus losing. He's gotta find the balance between match winner and match loser. I looked at the stats of him and Taylor for the year. You can see why they fancy Taylor over Watts. Top end stats metres,av gain tackles etc all evens ish..but watts cost us as a team 32 more defensive sets over the year via pens and errors. I'd of taken him for all that..i just get why he's not going.
There are other places to look than Hill tbf. The only wire player I'd of taken in the squad.
Heighington is the 1 that gets me. Unbelievable and embarrassing. Our pack is a strength. We've plenty of options before that
I'll support us but when we fall short I'd like to see Bennett out. All the sell outs like peacock Scunthorpe Anderson and Betts gone and Powell and Radders in.
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:56 am
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 188
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Hull came back late Nov last yr. Imagine this being the same.lot of games these last 2 yrs
Regarding England a lot of pants in a twist over the squad. But tbf I can see the starting 13 being mostly what you'd expect
Some baffling decisions in squad..brown especially. I'd of taken Shaul but even as a hull fan I couldn't start him barring injuries. His strength is his speed. But you simply don't run around people at that level and his weaker aspects would be exposed 10 fold.
Watts send offs errors and pens are what's done him. There will be a game plan and players to implement it. Watts can't do that. Gave 2 scores away in the semi. If they were thinking of him they'll of put a pen through him when he tried an offload when leading in a semi and thus losing. He's gotta find the balance between match winner and match loser. I looked at the stats of him and Taylor for the year. You can see why they fancy Taylor over Watts. Top end stats metres,av gain tackles etc all evens ish..but watts cost us as a team 32 more defensive sets over the year via pens and errors. I'd of taken him for all that..i just get why he's not going.
There are other places to look than Hill tbf. The only wire player I'd of taken in the squad.
Heighington is the 1 that gets me. Unbelievable and embarrassing. Our pack is a strength. We've plenty of options before that
I'll support us but when we fall short I'd like to see Bennett out. All the sell outs like peacock Scunthorpe Anderson and Betts gone and Powell and Radders in.


The reason the squad selection has wound me up is because I am really looking forward to seeing the RLWC, but now not so much. If we had selected players on form then I think we would have given a good account of ourselves

I really disagree regarding Watts and Shaul.

Watts is exactly what we'd need - he is big, aggressive and has great hands. His discipline issues have been a tad unlucky for me. He plays 'on the edge' and that's Wattsy, take him or leave him. I don't want us to select choir boys to play in the pack. Some of the cards he has received have been debatable and I would like to think Bennett watches SL matches

Shaul is deserving of a place, he is easily one of the top 3 or 4 english FBs and without Hardaker or Tompkins I think it's madness not bringing him into the squad. I understand your points regarding his flaws, but if we never play him then we'll never know. Personally I have a lot of faith that he would do well
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:56 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5662
No Miloudi at the World Cup - he's been chucked out the French squad. Rumours of him being hammered and fighting in a club after their match against Jamaica last night. Looks a talent,.but loving stupid and a liability
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, DannyB, FrEaK-HullFC, Wilde 3 and 169 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,9281,63776,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM