Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:25 am
airliebird,runninglate!
Hull came back late Nov last yr. Imagine this being the same.lot of games these last 2 yrs
Regarding England a lot of pants in a twist over the squad. But tbf I can see the starting 13 being mostly what you'd expect
Some baffling decisions in squad..brown especially. I'd of taken Shaul but even as a hull fan I couldn't start him barring injuries. His strength is his speed. But you simply don't run around people at that level and his weaker aspects would be exposed 10 fold.
Watts send offs errors and pens are what's done him. There will be a game plan and players to implement it. Watts can't do that. Gave 2 scores away in the semi. If they were thinking of him they'll of put a pen through him when he tried an offload when leading in a semi and thus losing. He's gotta find the balance between match winner and match loser. I looked at the stats of him and Taylor for the year. You can see why they fancy Taylor over Watts. Top end stats metres,av gain tackles etc all evens ish..but watts cost us as a team 32 more defensive sets over the year via pens and errors. I'd of taken him for all that..i just get why he's not going.
There are other places to look than Hill tbf. The only wire player I'd of taken in the squad.
Heighington is the 1 that gets me. Unbelievable and embarrassing. Our pack is a strength. We've plenty of options before that
I'll support us but when we fall short I'd like to see Bennett out. All the sell outs like peacock Scunthorpe Anderson and Betts gone and Powell and Radders in.
"never looking back,always looking forward"
