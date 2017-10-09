bonaire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm

Posts: 1772



No real shocks

Heighington and Brown should be nowhwere near this squad selection and whatever you think of Tomkins he is still the best full back back up to Hardaker.

The quicker we get rid of Bennett the better.You can see there is no passion or interest in the position for him.

I just wonder what imput the assistant coaches and hanger ons like Peacock have with naming the squad.

The quicker we get Daryl Powell in the job the better. oooh Gravy!

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm

Posts: 138

DGM wrote: What 24 would you have picked? And would that be capable of beating Aus?



Watts > Hill

Sneyd > Brown

Shaul > Ratchford

Ward > Heightington



That's off the top of my head but would all improve the squad in my opinion. Everyone knows we haven't got the player pool the Aussies have but we make our pool smaller by continually picking from the same group. Regardless of how good some players perform they'll never get in and regardless of how poor some are, they always get picked.



There's 5 players combined from the top 3 teams in super league (the three teams to win silverware) and 4 from Warrington who were abysmal. How can that be right? Watts > HillSneyd > BrownShaul > RatchfordWard > HeightingtonThat's off the top of my head but would all improve the squad in my opinion. Everyone knows we haven't got the player pool the Aussies have but we make our pool smaller by continually picking from the same group. Regardless of how good some players perform they'll never get in and regardless of how poor some are, they always get picked.There's 5 players combined from the top 3 teams in super league (the three teams to win silverware) and 4 from Warrington who were abysmal. How can that be right? "You dirty dog number 10" Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1772

DGM wrote: What 24 would you have picked? And would that be capable of beating Aus?

I Know what mean, picking a 24 man squad out of the player pool we have, how much different could you make it? But this squad is nothing the aussies aint seen before and will do what they always do, Houghton would of been perfect to play against them, I know im biased , but how, Watts Houghton Snyed and Shaul have not made that squad is sole destroying.



My starting pack would of been



Watts

Houghton

Walmsley

Whitehead

McMeeken

S Burgess



Big mobile and aggressive



The backs have always been our weakness, but Shaul at fullback would of added some real pace and offer something different, I'd of even been tempted to take connor for a centre spot after is end of season form, Watkins will be a weakness.I like Percival, but apart from him, we look weak. Gale and Widdop in the 7 and 6 look ok, on the wings, Hall always performs well against the Aussies and Nz. Just think taken some of those players who have not had great seasons instead of the likes of the hull players I've mentioned is really poor, predicatable and will end with same outcome I Know what mean, picking a 24 man squad out of the player pool we have, how much different could you make it? But this squad is nothing the aussies aint seen before and will do what they always do, Houghton would of been perfect to play against them, I know im biased , but how, Watts Houghton Snyed and Shaul have not made that squad is sole destroying.My starting pack would of beenWattsHoughtonWalmsleyWhiteheadMcMeekenS BurgessBig mobile and aggressiveThe backs have always been our weakness, but Shaul at fullback would of added some real pace and offer something different, I'd of even been tempted to take connor for a centre spot after is end of season form, Watkins will be a weakness.I like Percival, but apart from him, we look weak. Gale and Widdop in the 7 and 6 look ok, on the wings, Hall always performs well against the Aussies and Nz. Just think taken some of those players who have not had great seasons instead of the likes of the hull players I've mentioned is really poor, predicatable and will end with same outcome Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25179

Location: West Yorkshire

Ratchford and Brown are baffling selections to me. From a selfish FC perspective this obviously benefits us but with Mini, Sika and Faraimo involved that’s a fair few core players who’ll be late returners to pre season. Doesn’t it go on until December as well? Not ideal but I guess 3 of the 4 are well integrated in the squad so not too disruptive. takethetwo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm

Posts: 27

What have your lads done to Wayne Bennett.

Watts would be the first forward on the team sheet for me.

And Ratchford/Lomax over Shaul ??



Not even going to question Sneyds exclusion for Kevin Brown .



Does the coach actually watch any SL matches.

Ive backed Tonga at 25/1 anyway . Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26466

To be fair, if they put me ion charge of Australia I'd pick a bunch of no hopers so you can't really blame bennett Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am

Posts: 439

Location: Australia

the artist wrote: I'll stick up for tom burgess here, he was in good form before souths season ended and was getting back to his best form. however hill, brown and ratchford should not have been included - i would have had tomkins in before ratchford and watts for hill. kevin brown is the worst selection - if we don't have better than him we might as well not bother. i'm worried that his inclusion means bennett is thinking about moving widdop to full back to replace hardaker. widdop is our best half by some distance, it would be madness to move him. congrats to scott taylor



Agree with you re Tom Burgess who finished the season as the best English prop out here. Completely agree with the Tomkins omission. He has been average since he left England to play in New Zealand. Bennett will play Widdop in the halves. I would have preferred Watts to Taylor. Agree with you re Tom Burgess who finished the season as the best English prop out here. Completely agree with the Tomkins omission. He has been average since he left England to play in New Zealand. Bennett will play Widdop in the halves. I would have preferred Watts to Taylor. Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am

Posts: 439

Location: Australia

Mrs Barista wrote: Ratchford and Brown are baffling selections to me. From a selfish FC perspective this obviously benefits us but with Mini, Sika and Faraimo involved that’s a fair few core players who’ll be late returners to pre season. Doesn’t it go on until December as well? Not ideal but I guess 3 of the 4 are well integrated in the squad so not too disruptive.



3 of the 5. Final is Dec 2. When does pre-season start? 3 of the 5. Final is Dec 2. When does pre-season start? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, cheekydiddles, Fields of Fire, Freddie Miller., themightynortherner and 262 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 58 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,375 2,075 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























