WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Post a reply
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:11 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1772
No real shocks
Heighington and Brown should be nowhwere near this squad selection and whatever you think of Tomkins he is still the best full back back up to Hardaker.
The quicker we get rid of Bennett the better.You can see there is no passion or interest in the position for him.
I just wonder what imput the assistant coaches and hanger ons like Peacock have with naming the squad.
The quicker we get Daryl Powell in the job the better.
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:45 pm
oooh Gravy! User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 138
DGM wrote:
What 24 would you have picked? And would that be capable of beating Aus?


Watts > Hill
Sneyd > Brown
Shaul > Ratchford
Ward > Heightington

That's off the top of my head but would all improve the squad in my opinion. Everyone knows we haven't got the player pool the Aussies have but we make our pool smaller by continually picking from the same group. Regardless of how good some players perform they'll never get in and regardless of how poor some are, they always get picked.

There's 5 players combined from the top 3 teams in super league (the three teams to win silverware) and 4 from Warrington who were abysmal. How can that be right?
"You dirty dog number 10"
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:51 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1772
DGM wrote:
What 24 would you have picked? And would that be capable of beating Aus?

I Know what mean, picking a 24 man squad out of the player pool we have, how much different could you make it? But this squad is nothing the aussies aint seen before and will do what they always do, Houghton would of been perfect to play against them, I know im biased , but how, Watts Houghton Snyed and Shaul have not made that squad is sole destroying.

My starting pack would of been

Watts
Houghton
Walmsley
Whitehead
McMeeken
S Burgess

Big mobile and aggressive

The backs have always been our weakness, but Shaul at fullback would of added some real pace and offer something different, I'd of even been tempted to take connor for a centre spot after is end of season form, Watkins will be a weakness.I like Percival, but apart from him, we look weak. Gale and Widdop in the 7 and 6 look ok, on the wings, Hall always performs well against the Aussies and Nz. Just think taken some of those players who have not had great seasons instead of the likes of the hull players I've mentioned is really poor, predicatable and will end with same outcome
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:31 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25179
Location: West Yorkshire
Ratchford and Brown are baffling selections to me. From a selfish FC perspective this obviously benefits us but with Mini, Sika and Faraimo involved that’s a fair few core players who’ll be late returners to pre season. Doesn’t it go on until December as well? Not ideal but I guess 3 of the 4 are well integrated in the squad so not too disruptive.
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:15 pm
takethetwo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm
Posts: 27
What have your lads done to Wayne Bennett.
Watts would be the first forward on the team sheet for me.
And Ratchford/Lomax over Shaul ??

Not even going to question Sneyds exclusion for Kevin Brown .

Does the coach actually watch any SL matches.
Ive backed Tonga at 25/1 anyway .
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:28 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26466
To be fair, if they put me ion charge of Australia I'd pick a bunch of no hopers so you can't really blame bennett
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, FC Here FC There, FC-Steward, FrEaK-HullFC, Google [Bot], Marcus's Bicycle, Mild mannered Janitor, mk_fc, paintman, Tarquin Fuego, Tharg The Mighty, Wellsy13 and 342 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,3453,28776,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.