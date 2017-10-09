WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:11 pm
No real shocks
Heighington and Brown should be nowhwere near this squad selection and whatever you think of Tomkins he is still the best full back back up to Hardaker.
The quicker we get rid of Bennett the better.You can see there is no passion or interest in the position for him.
I just wonder what imput the assistant coaches and hanger ons like Peacock have with naming the squad.
The quicker we get Daryl Powell in the job the better.
