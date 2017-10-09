Wilde 3 wrote: Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:



Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8

Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11

Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169

Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10

Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19

Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235

Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708

Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27

Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9

Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23

Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19

Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5



To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup

the other thing about shaul is that he can score a try through a brilliant piece of off the cuff play. the aussies are great at defending structured attacks, possibly not so good when coming up against maverick players (remember the problems benji marshall caused them, and sean long to some degree). shaul gives you that unpredictability. the argument against him is that he's not a pivot and can't pass well. i'm not sure the full back needs to have that in his game. i don't recall paul wellens and kris radlinski being particularly good at this. i would much prefer my full back to concentrate on support play and timing of runs and of course try scoring.