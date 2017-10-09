|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10533
|
4 wire players in the squad! shows you can be crap all year yet still be guaranteed an england jersey!
burgess! over-rated and over-hyped too!
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 74
|
graham shouldn't be in,been poor all season.bennetts an idiot
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:38 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 137
|
It's harder to get out of this England squad than it is to get in it.
Same old player will mean the same old result....defeat in the semis, which is effectively third in a three horse race.
|
"You dirty dog number 10"
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:42 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2162
|
Some shockers in there. Heighington & burgess twin we unfortunately knew would be in it, as he's been training with Graham, Widdop & Burgess the last few weeks.
Brown must have some incriminating pictures of Bennett.
Ratchford I assume was a late call up for Hardaker.
The squad looks as though it was picked months ago.
But, congratulations to Scott Taylor!
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6104
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
I'll stick up for tom burgess here, he was in good form before souths season ended and was getting back to his best form. however hill, brown and ratchford should not have been included - i would have had tomkins in before ratchford and watts for hill. kevin brown is the worst selection - if we don't have better than him we might as well not bother. i'm worried that his inclusion means bennett is thinking about moving widdop to full back to replace hardaker. widdop is our best half by some distance, it would be madness to move him. congrats to scott taylor
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:58 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6104
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:
Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5
To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup
the other thing about shaul is that he can score a try through a brilliant piece of off the cuff play. the aussies are great at defending structured attacks, possibly not so good when coming up against maverick players (remember the problems benji marshall caused them, and sean long to some degree). shaul gives you that unpredictability. the argument against him is that he's not a pivot and can't pass well. i'm not sure the full back needs to have that in his game. i don't recall paul wellens and kris radlinski being particularly good at this. i would much prefer my full back to concentrate on support play and timing of runs and of course try scoring.
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2532
Location: West Hull
|
Wonder if the plan is to shift Widdop to full back with Williams and Gale at 6 and 7.
|
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: edinburgh yorkie, Erik the not red, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Homenaway, Jake the Peg, Karen, Keith Lard's Dog, Opinion from the Shed, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, shauney, Stanley Unwin, the artist, wire-flyer, Zaphod and 482 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,903
|3,849
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|