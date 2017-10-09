WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:14 am
4 wire players in the squad! shows you can be crap all year yet still be guaranteed an england jersey!

burgess! over-rated and over-hyped too!
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:16 am
graham shouldn't be in,been poor all season.bennetts an idiot
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:38 am
It's harder to get out of this England squad than it is to get in it.

Same old player will mean the same old result....defeat in the semis, which is effectively third in a three horse race.
"You dirty dog number 10"
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:42 am
Some shockers in there. Heighington & burgess twin we unfortunately knew would be in it, as he's been training with Graham, Widdop & Burgess the last few weeks.

Brown must have some incriminating pictures of Bennett.

Ratchford I assume was a late call up for Hardaker.

The squad looks as though it was picked months ago.


But, congratulations to Scott Taylor!
