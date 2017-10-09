Some shockers in there. Heighington & burgess twin we unfortunately knew would be in it, as he's been training with Graham, Widdop & Burgess the last few weeks.
Brown must have some incriminating pictures of Bennett.
Ratchford I assume was a late call up for Hardaker.
The squad looks as though it was picked months ago.
But, congratulations to Scott Taylor!
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: boardwalkempire, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, Carisma HFC, DannyB, edinburgh yorkie, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Greavsie, jimmys sidestep, K-Diddy, Karen, Marcus's Bicycle, oooh Gravy!, paintman, PCollinson1990, The FC Aces, unknownlegend, vitch, With airlie bird, Zaphod and 410 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,813
|3,680
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|