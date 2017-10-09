Wilde 3

Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:



Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8

Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11

Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169

Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10

Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19

Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235

Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708

Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27

Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9

Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23

Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19

Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5



To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup number 6

I fully expect Bennett to stick with the same players as before that have under performed here and in the nrl



Currie has been picked and only played 1 or 2 games all season! Tells you everything about the process that is wrong





To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup



