Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:18 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2155
This is what I reckon Bennett will go with:

Lomax, Widdop, Williams, Gale, Hodgson, Walmsley, S.Burgess, Hall, Watkins, McGilvaray, O'Loughlin, Graham, Hill, Heighington, Roby, Clarke, Farrell, Whitehead, Bateman, G.Burgess, Tomkins, Percival, Shenton, Eden.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:23 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2155
Lomax, Widdop, Williams, Gale, Hodgson, Walmsley, S.Burgess, Hall, Watkins, McGilvaray, O'Loughlin, Graham, Hill, Heighington, Roby, Clarke, Farrell, Whitehead, Bateman, G.Burgess, Tomkins, Percival, Shenton, Eden.


I'd prefer:

Lomax, Widdop, Williams, Gale, Hodgson, Walmsley, S.Burgess, Hall, Watkins, McGilvaray, O'Loughlin, Graham, Hill, Ward, Roby, Clarke, Currie, Whitehead, Bateman, Watts, Shaul, Percival, Shenton, Taylor.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:28 am
Wilde 3
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5651
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:

Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5

To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup
