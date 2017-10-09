|
This is what I reckon Bennett will go with:
Lomax, Widdop, Williams, Gale, Hodgson, Walmsley, S.Burgess, Hall, Watkins, McGilvaray, O'Loughlin, Graham, Hill, Heighington, Roby, Clarke, Farrell, Whitehead, Bateman, G.Burgess, Tomkins, Percival, Shenton, Eden.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:23 am
|
DGM wrote:
This is what I reckon Bennett will go with:
Lomax, Widdop, Williams, Gale, Hodgson, Walmsley, S.Burgess, Hall, Watkins, McGilvaray, O'Loughlin, Graham, Hill, Heighington, Roby, Clarke, Farrell, Whitehead, Bateman, G.Burgess, Tomkins, Percival, Shenton, Eden.
I'd prefer:
Lomax, Widdop, Williams, Gale, Hodgson, Walmsley, S.Burgess, Hall, Watkins, McGilvaray, O'Loughlin, Graham, Hill, Ward, Roby, Clarke, Currie, Whitehead, Bateman, Watts, Shaul, Percival, Shenton, Taylor.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:28 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5651
|
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:
Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5
To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup
|
