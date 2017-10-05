WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Post a reply
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:20 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6100
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Shaul may get a look in now!


yes he might - apparently there's no way ZH is going to any world cup any time soon
The referee's indecision is final
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:33 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1883
Location: East stand!
A unknown superstar wrote:
Fonua is included in the Tongan squad?

He'd been told he was ommitted. Something must of changed
Tongan squad is the most physically explosive squad I've ever seen. Probably lacks some savvy and finesse but they will be fun to watch (not to play against tho)
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:17 pm
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 437
Location: Australia
the artist wrote:
Are we expecting any Hull players to be in the England squad - realistically?


With rumours abounding on Casforum that Hardaker is out of World Cup consideration, Saul surely will be selected.
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:17 am
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9196
Location: King George Dock
Nah they’ll just select Tomkins, Lomax and Ratchford.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:35 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 785
the artist wrote:
yes he might - apparently there's no way ZH is going to any world cup any time soon


a very silly young man
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:42 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1766
If Paul Mcshane gets picked over Houghton, I think my interest in the world cup will come to an end, does anyone know when the squad is announced
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:44 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2841
....12 o'clock today.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dave K., Greavsie, Homenaway, inthesun, item ardull, Marcus's Bicycle, Opinion from the Shed, paintman, shauney, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, yorksguy1865 and 326 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,5272,92476,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM