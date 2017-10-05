That Tonga team does look bloody good, just had a look at the groups and if they finish 2nd in their group they will probs have Fiji in the quarters, should win that, and play Australia in semis. If they could beat NZ and finish top of that group then they would probs play France (and smash them) and then England with Australia and NZ playing in the semi.
Can they beat NZ? Will be a close game that one, if they win then us or them in the final, suddenly this world cup has become very interesting!
airliebird,runninglate!, bellyboy, Cardiff_05, DannyB, FC-Steward, Greavsie, mwindass, pepos, simon_tem, Stanley Unwin, The real deal, themightynortherner, yorksguy1865
