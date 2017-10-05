Ellam

I'd be quite happy if none got selected and they all put there feet up until pre season. Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me. A unknown superstar

airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked

Fonua ( ex hull now) amazingly is not in Tonga squad but manu should captain

Fonua is included in the Tongan squad?

Ellam wrote: I'd be quite happy if none got selected and they all put there feet up until pre season.

Whilst it's a very selfish attitude, I agree

A unknown superstar wrote: Fonua is included in the Tongan squad?



Manu will no doubt be pleased to have Fifita and Taumalolo join him in the pack. Their squad is now looking seriously good.



Freddie Miller. wrote: Manu will no doubt be pleased to have Fifita and Taumalolo join him in the pack. Their squad is now looking seriously good.



definitely, odds have come down from 100/1 to 20/1, shows the bookies think they have a better shot at doing well with the squad announced.



Shaul may get a look in now! A unknown superstar

Liking the look of Tongans back too, three quarter line of



Fonua

Hurrell

Jennings

Vatuvai



Looks very good power and the speed of Jennings could be very dangerous.



Cardiff_05 wrote: Shaul may get a look in now!



dont think so

cant see any Hull FC players in the squad whilst this guy is in charge.

dont think so

cant see any Hull FC players in the squad whilst this guy is in charge.

If there was anyone who should be included on current form its Watts

That Tonga team does look bloody good, just had a look at the groups and if they finish 2nd in their group they will probs have Fiji in the quarters, should win that, and play Australia in semis. If they could beat NZ and finish top of that group then they would probs play France (and smash them) and then England with Australia and NZ playing in the semi.



