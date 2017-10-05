WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:20 am
Ellam User avatar
I'd be quite happy if none got selected and they all put there feet up until pre season.
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:29 am
A unknown superstar User avatar
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked
Fonua ( ex hull now) amazingly is not in Tonga squad but manu should captain

Fonua is included in the Tongan squad?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:59 am
Karen User avatar
Ellam wrote:
I'd be quite happy if none got selected and they all put there feet up until pre season.

Whilst it's a very selfish attitude, I agree
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:02 am
A unknown superstar wrote:
Fonua is included in the Tongan squad?


Manu will no doubt be pleased to have Fifita and Taumalolo join him in the pack. Their squad is now looking seriously good.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:10 pm
Freddie Miller. wrote:
Manu will no doubt be pleased to have Fifita and Taumalolo join him in the pack. Their squad is now looking seriously good.


definitely, odds have come down from 100/1 to 20/1, shows the bookies think they have a better shot at doing well with the squad announced.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:11 pm
Shaul may get a look in now!
