WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull players @ the RLWC 2017

Post a reply
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:20 am
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3407
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
I'd be quite happy if none got selected and they all put there feet up until pre season.
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.
Re: Hull players @ the RLWC 2017
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:29 am
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9194
Location: King George Dock
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked
Fonua ( ex hull now) amazingly is not in Tonga squad but manu should captain

Fonua is included in the Tongan squad?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, barham red, BESTY, Cardiff_05, Chris71, jus@casvegas, knockersbumpMKII, London FC Fan, Marcus's Bicycle, NSW, Paddyfc, PCollinson1990, Tarquin Fuego and 230 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,7562,28076,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM