Always good to have some players playing in this tournament, to keep the interest going.
Minichiello in the Italy Squad
Miloudi in the France Squad
Faraimo in the USA Squad
Expecting Taylor to be picked by England and Manu for Tonga too, so decent representation
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:49 am
Faraimo in the USA squad or aren’t they in the RLWC?
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:39 pm
Are we expecting any Hull players to be in the England squad - realistically?
Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:45 pm
the artist wrote:
Are we expecting any Hull players to be in the England squad - realistically?
Taylor will be, but I think Watts would be unlucky to miss out if he doesn't get picked. Definitely one of the top 3 UK based props.
Shaul won't make it as they'll pick Hardaker (deservedly), Tomkins
Houghton won't get in front of Clarke, Hodgson or Roby.
Sneyd possibly has an outside chance, but I wouldn't hold my breath
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:34 pm
Stanley Unwin wrote:
Taylor will be, but I think Watts would be unlucky to miss out if he doesn't get picked. Definitely one of the top 3 UK based props.
Shaul won't make it as they'll pick Hardaker (deservedly), Tomkins
Houghton won't get in front of Clarke, Hodgson or Roby.
Sneyd possibly has an outside chance, but I wouldn't hold my breath
clarkes been pretty poor this season - i reckon mc shane before him. lomax will go won't he, that means shaul has no chance, but i would take shaul because he has the x factor that the aussies might not be expecting - could unlock their defence with some unorthodox play.
wonder if bennett has even looked at watts, he's too busy with the nrl based players - do we expect heighington and other aussie brits to get in the squad?
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:22 pm
Taylor is our best bet for an England call up, but Watts has been the better player this season in my opinion. Although I still expect Taylor to only be a bench player at best.
Lomax and Tomkins will be in the squad, one because the RFL are in love with him and will no doubt be in Bennetts ear about taking him and two, Lomax has some of his wage paid by them so again they'll want him in the squad.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:01 pm
Manu will captain Tonga again. Talanoa should get picked for Tonga too because he is way better than Oldfield, Carlos may stand an outside chance for Samoa.
I don't agree with it but I don't think any of our players will be in the England squad.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:02 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
Always good to have some players playing in this tournament, to keep the interest going.
Minichiello in the Italy Squad
Miloudi in the France Squad
Faraimo in the USA Squad
Expecting Taylor to be picked by England and Manu for Tonga too, so decent representation
Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked
Fonua ( ex hull now) amazingly is not in Tonga squad but manu should captain
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:51 pm
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked
Fonua ( ex hull now) amazingly is not in Tonga squad but manu should captain
thats what my post was hinting at. probably no hull players and bennett will go old old, though i hope he draws the line before kevin brown
|