Wilde 3

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am

Posts: 5641



Always good to have some players playing in this tournament, to keep the interest going.



Minichiello in the Italy Squad

Miloudi in the France Squad

Faraimo in the USA Squad



Expecting Taylor to be picked by England and Manu for Tonga too, so decent representation

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm

Posts: 9193

Location: King George Dock

Faraimo in the USA squad or aren’t they in the RLWC? "You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start". the artist

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm

Posts: 6098

Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset

Are we expecting any Hull players to be in the England squad - realistically? The referee's indecision is final Stanley Unwin Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2006 8:08 pm

Posts: 1726

the artist wrote: Are we expecting any Hull players to be in the England squad - realistically?



Taylor will be, but I think Watts would be unlucky to miss out if he doesn't get picked. Definitely one of the top 3 UK based props.



Shaul won't make it as they'll pick Hardaker (deservedly), Tomkins



Houghton won't get in front of Clarke, Hodgson or Roby.



Taylor will be, but I think Watts would be unlucky to miss out if he doesn't get picked. Definitely one of the top 3 UK based props.

Shaul won't make it as they'll pick Hardaker (deservedly), Tomkins

Houghton won't get in front of Clarke, Hodgson or Roby.

Sneyd possibly has an outside chance, but I wouldn't hold my breath

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm

Posts: 6098

Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset

Stanley Unwin wrote: Taylor will be, but I think Watts would be unlucky to miss out if he doesn't get picked. Definitely one of the top 3 UK based props.



Shaul won't make it as they'll pick Hardaker (deservedly), Tomkins



Houghton won't get in front of Clarke, Hodgson or Roby.



Sneyd possibly has an outside chance, but I wouldn't hold my breath



clarkes been pretty poor this season - i reckon mc shane before him. lomax will go won't he, that means shaul has no chance, but i would take shaul because he has the x factor that the aussies might not be expecting - could unlock their defence with some unorthodox play.



clarkes been pretty poor this season - i reckon mc shane before him. lomax will go won't he, that means shaul has no chance, but i would take shaul because he has the x factor that the aussies might not be expecting - could unlock their defence with some unorthodox play.

wonder if bennett has even looked at watts, he's too busy with the nrl based players - do we expect heighington and other aussie brits to get in the squad?

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm

Posts: 9193

Location: King George Dock

Taylor is our best bet for an England call up, but Watts has been the better player this season in my opinion. Although I still expect Taylor to only be a bench player at best.

Lomax and Tomkins will be in the squad, one because the RFL are in love with him and will no doubt be in Bennetts ear about taking him and two, Lomax has some of his wage paid by them so again they'll want him in the squad. "You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start". The Hollywood Frasier

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 8:02 pm

Posts: 8964

Manu will captain Tonga again. Talanoa should get picked for Tonga too because he is way better than Oldfield, Carlos may stand an outside chance for Samoa.



I don't agree with it but I don't think any of our players will be in the England squad. Hard Work Beats Talent, When Talent Doesn't Work Hard airliebird,runninglate!

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm

Posts: 1880

Location: East stand!

Wilde 3 wrote: Always good to have some players playing in this tournament, to keep the interest going.



Minichiello in the Italy Squad

Miloudi in the France Squad

Faraimo in the USA Squad



Expecting Taylor to be picked by England and Manu for Tonga too, so decent representation



Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked

Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked

Fonua ( ex hull now) amazingly is not in Tonga squad but manu should captain

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm

Posts: 6098

Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset

airliebird,runninglate! wrote: Don't see Taylor for England tbh. Don't think he'll get picked

Fonua ( ex hull now) amazingly is not in Tonga squad but manu should captain



