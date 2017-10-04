Stanley Unwin wrote: Taylor will be, but I think Watts would be unlucky to miss out if he doesn't get picked. Definitely one of the top 3 UK based props.



Shaul won't make it as they'll pick Hardaker (deservedly), Tomkins



Houghton won't get in front of Clarke, Hodgson or Roby.



Sneyd possibly has an outside chance, but I wouldn't hold my breath

clarkes been pretty poor this season - i reckon mc shane before him. lomax will go won't he, that means shaul has no chance, but i would take shaul because he has the x factor that the aussies might not be expecting - could unlock their defence with some unorthodox play.wonder if bennett has even looked at watts, he's too busy with the nrl based players - do we expect heighington and other aussie brits to get in the squad?