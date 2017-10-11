WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Post a reply
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:39 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2208
Willzay wrote:
Surely Sneyd would just be as capable? Brown has never been a big game player which seems to be a crucial factor in international selection and at 33 probably will never be.

On a side note, are Wales and Scotaustralialand participating this year?


Yes, both squads have been announced.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:09 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1095
bren2k wrote:
I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.

Do you have any evidence to back this up? The 2016 Four Nations has the highest ever overall attendance for a Four Nations in this country, it doesn’t seem like people are losing interest to me.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:43 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13302
Location: Huddersfield
Willzay wrote:
Surely Sneyd would just be as capable? Brown has never been a big game player which seems to be a crucial factor in international selection and at 33 probably will never be.

On a side note, are Wales and Scotaustralialand participating this year?


but sneyd isnt in the squad and hasnt been training with the elite squad either so brown will be ahead of him... also having worked with the coach and played too for England

dont forget the impressive result down under against samoa when england won 30-10... surely bennett has to show some loyalty to the group that got the job do very well that day
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:10 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8318
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Its ridiculous to suggest Bennett doesn't care. He helped NZ win the World Cup and put his hand up for England because he cares passionately about the international game. He's not doing it for money or kudos.

With Bennett comes credibility in Oz, but also the reality that he hates giving interviews. Most of the time when talking about the Broncos he looks bored rigid and like he doesn't care if they win or lose.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:11 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5670
I think having the Elite squad at this moment in time is pretty daft. It means that there is little chance of the players who go to 3 or 4 meet ups during the season getting removed from the squad in favour or a more in form player, but who may not have had any International experience. We don't play enough Internationals for it to be a 'closed shop' so to speak
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:14 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12559
vastman wrote:
I'd prefer not to see thug Wane anywhere near the England team or even SL if possible. Terrible suggestion.

Aside from the thug comment (0 red cards and low-ish penalties this year), I wouldn't want him as head coach because he lacks tactical nous. Worse than that, he doesn't seem to realise it. He tends to get teams up for big games though, and we have tended to defend pretty well under him. Wouldn't mind him in as defensive coach, or some sort of motivation role. If they made him head coach, he would just do it his way rather than make use of any talented assistants around him.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:39 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 622
Grimmy wrote:
Aside from the thug comment (0 red cards and low-ish penalties this year), I wouldn't want him as head coach because he lacks tactical nous. Worse than that, he doesn't seem to realise it. He tends to get teams up for big games though, and we have tended to defend pretty well under him. Wouldn't mind him in as defensive coach, or some sort of motivation role. If they made him head coach, he would just do it his way rather than make use of any talented assistants around him.


Would agree with that. I think Wane's passion would make him a very good assistant coach for England.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:22 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5728
Looks like a first choice 13 in the warm-up match.

Interesting that Bateman is at right centre.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:53 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5670
Wigg'n wrote:
Looks like a first choice 13 in the warm-up match.

Interesting that Bateman is at right centre.


Oh dear. I am not saying Bateman isn't capable, but he isn't the 2nd best centre we have
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:00 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12559
Wilde 3 wrote:
Oh dear. I am not saying Bateman isn't capable, but he isn't the 2nd best centre we have

Seems like a very negative option to me, as though we are more bothered about what they will do than what we will do. Unless Bennett is saying to himself "Percival has one centre spot, let's see the other two battle it out for the second spot"
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Angelus, Barrett was robbed, Budgiezilla, cravenpark1, EHW, FlexWheeler, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, JEAN CAPDOUZE, JonB95, le penguin, Little Ivor, onehotegg, Oxford Exile, rhinos_bish, RoverAndOut, rugbyleague88, Salford red all over, spartakmixtapes, the stella kid, Towns88, Trawlerman, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Wildthing, Willzay and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,2161,73376,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM