|
Free-scoring winger
|
Willzay wrote:
Surely Sneyd would just be as capable? Brown has never been a big game player which seems to be a crucial factor in international selection and at 33 probably will never be.
On a side note, are Wales and Scotaustralialand participating this year?
Yes, both squads have been announced.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:09 pm
|
|
bren2k wrote:
I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.
Do you have any evidence to back this up? The 2016 Four Nations has the highest ever overall attendance for a Four Nations in this country, it doesn’t seem like people are losing interest to me.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:43 pm
|
|
Willzay wrote:
Surely Sneyd would just be as capable? Brown has never been a big game player which seems to be a crucial factor in international selection and at 33 probably will never be.
On a side note, are Wales and Scotaustralialand participating this year?
but sneyd isnt in the squad and hasnt been training with the elite squad either so brown will be ahead of him... also having worked with the coach and played too for England
dont forget the impressive result down under against samoa when england won 30-10... surely bennett has to show some loyalty to the group that got the job do very well that day
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:10 am
|
|
Its ridiculous to suggest Bennett doesn't care. He helped NZ win the World Cup and put his hand up for England because he cares passionately about the international game. He's not doing it for money or kudos.
With Bennett comes credibility in Oz, but also the reality that he hates giving interviews. Most of the time when talking about the Broncos he looks bored rigid and like he doesn't care if they win or lose.
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:11 am
|
|
I think having the Elite squad at this moment in time is pretty daft. It means that there is little chance of the players who go to 3 or 4 meet ups during the season getting removed from the squad in favour or a more in form player, but who may not have had any International experience. We don't play enough Internationals for it to be a 'closed shop' so to speak
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:14 am
|
|
vastman wrote:
I'd prefer not to see thug Wane anywhere near the England team or even SL if possible. Terrible suggestion.
Aside from the thug comment (0 red cards and low-ish penalties this year), I wouldn't want him as head coach because he lacks tactical nous. Worse than that, he doesn't seem to realise it. He tends to get teams up for big games though, and we have tended to defend pretty well under him. Wouldn't mind him in as defensive coach, or some sort of motivation role. If they made him head coach, he would just do it his way rather than make use of any talented assistants around him.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:39 am
|
|
Grimmy wrote:
Aside from the thug comment (0 red cards and low-ish penalties this year), I wouldn't want him as head coach because he lacks tactical nous. Worse than that, he doesn't seem to realise it. He tends to get teams up for big games though, and we have tended to defend pretty well under him. Wouldn't mind him in as defensive coach, or some sort of motivation role. If they made him head coach, he would just do it his way rather than make use of any talented assistants around him.
Would agree with that. I think Wane's passion would make him a very good assistant coach for England.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:22 am
|
|
Looks like a first choice 13 in the warm-up match.
Interesting that Bateman is at right centre.
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:53 am
|
|
Wigg'n wrote:
Looks like a first choice 13 in the warm-up match.
Interesting that Bateman is at right centre.
Oh dear. I am not saying Bateman isn't capable, but he isn't the 2nd best centre we have
|
|
Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:00 am
|
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Oh dear. I am not saying Bateman isn't capable, but he isn't the 2nd best centre we have
Seems like a very negative option to me, as though we are more bothered about what they will do than what we will do. Unless Bennett is saying to himself "Percival has one centre spot, let's see the other two battle it out for the second spot"
|
