vastman wrote: I'd prefer not to see thug Wane anywhere near the England team or even SL if possible. Terrible suggestion.

Aside from the thug comment (0 red cards and low-ish penalties this year), I wouldn't want him as head coach because he lacks tactical nous. Worse than that, he doesn't seem to realise it. He tends to get teams up for big games though, and we have tended to defend pretty well under him. Wouldn't mind him in as defensive coach, or some sort of motivation role. If they made him head coach, he would just do it his way rather than make use of any talented assistants around him.