WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Post a reply
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:39 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2174
Willzay wrote:
Surely Sneyd would just be as capable? Brown has never been a big game player which seems to be a crucial factor in international selection and at 33 probably will never be.

On a side note, are Wales and Scotaustralialand participating this year?


Yes, both squads have been announced.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:09 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1065
bren2k wrote:
I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.

Do you have any evidence to back this up? The 2016 Four Nations has the highest ever overall attendance for a Four Nations in this country, it doesn’t seem like people are losing interest to me.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:43 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13289
Location: Huddersfield
Willzay wrote:
Surely Sneyd would just be as capable? Brown has never been a big game player which seems to be a crucial factor in international selection and at 33 probably will never be.

On a side note, are Wales and Scotaustralialand participating this year?


but sneyd isnt in the squad and hasnt been training with the elite squad either so brown will be ahead of him... also having worked with the coach and played too for England

dont forget the impressive result down under against samoa when england won 30-10... surely bennett has to show some loyalty to the group that got the job do very well that day
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Colly2, FlexWheeler, kobashi, LyndsayGill, Mike1970, Rhinoshaund III, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, Wilde 3, Yahoo [Bot] and 289 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,5332,71976,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM