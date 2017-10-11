|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3122
|
Getting like football this, every forum you go on all the posters are happy to say their best players aren't going to the WC so they can have a full preseason or get over injuries etc. Shows the mentality of the modern day fan - club first, country second - and I feel that is the case with a lot of players these days too. More so for football, especially when it comes to friendlies, but see more and more of it happening in RL, so it's no wonder England/GB never do anything in tournaments.
|
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:13 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13408
Location: Ossett
|
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Getting like football this, every forum you go on all the posters are happy to say their best players aren't going to the WC so they can have a full preseason or get over injuries etc. Shows the mentality of the modern day fan - club first, country second
I think it's two-fold; some of it is sour grapes - in that the same people saying they are glad their best players aren't involved would be lauding their inclusion were it to have happened.
Secondly, I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:31 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5543
Location: Hill Valley
|
bren2k wrote:
Secondly, I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.
yep. I appreciate what a good club coach Wayne Bennett is before people jump in with that, it's undeniable, but never saw him as a good fit for the England coaching role. I knew he would have us playing the grind style but that will never beat Australia because they simply play that style miles better than anybody else. We need a passionate coach next, someone who when he gets the best group of players together for short periods makes them feel like they would run through brick walls for the shirt and is aware to what each player actually brings to the table.(Bennett selecting Brown and Ratchford shows he isn't really watching) Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.
For all the stick McNamara got, from the turn of this decade when we had a poor group of players in general and were as low as i can ever remember on the international stage. he built us back up and got us within hair of a WC Final, 4 nations final away from home and a series victory over the Kiwis it actually feels we have taken a step back with Bennett so far.
That said, i really hope we can go well in this WC and will be fully behind all the lads chosen to represent us.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:35 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13408
Location: Ossett
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.
I'd prefer it the other way around.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:49 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5543
Location: Hill Valley
|
bren2k wrote:
I'd prefer it the other way around.
yeah, Think you could have it either way really but we all know Powell would do the proper coaching, and just thinking for Figurehead you want Wane, he would be great in the media talking England/GB up to the max complete opposite of Bennett.
McDermott will probably in the mix for the job too, be interesting to see who they go for it's a big call with the international calendar looking pretty decent for the next few years.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:04 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13408
Location: Ossett
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
yeah, Think you could have it either way really but we all know Powell would do the proper coaching, and just thinking for Figurehead you want Wane, he would be great in the media talking England/GB up to the max complete opposite of Bennett.
McDermott will probably in the mix for the job too, be interesting to see who they go for it's a big call with the international calendar looking pretty decent for the next few years.
As much as he falls in and out of favour with Leeds fans, I think Uncle Bri would be a positive influence; for all his enigmatic nonsense, he's actually quite an inspiring character, and tough as nails - and it seems that players like and respect him. I'd be happy to see my fellow Lupset lad involved - and the England team coached by an Englishman with some skin in the game. That sounds a bit UKIP - not my intention at all - I just find Bennett's apparent lack of interest grating.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:57 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26377
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
yep. I appreciate what a good club coach Wayne Bennett is before people jump in with that, it's undeniable, but never saw him as a good fit for the England coaching role. I knew he would have us playing the grind style but that will never beat Australia because they simply play that style miles better than anybody else. We need a passionate coach next, someone who when he gets the best group of players together for short periods makes them feel like they would run through brick walls for the shirt and is aware to what each player actually brings to the table.(Bennett selecting Brown and Ratchford shows he isn't really watching) Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.
For all the stick McNamara got, from the turn of this decade when we had a poor group of players in general and were as low as i can ever remember on the international stage. he built us back up and got us within hair of a WC Final, 4 nations final away from home and a series victory over the Kiwis it actually feels we have taken a step back with Bennett so far.
That said, i really hope we can go well in this WC and will be fully behind all the lads chosen to represent us.
I'd prefer not to see thug Wane anywhere near the England team or even SL if possible. Terrible suggestion.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 982
|
bren2k wrote:
I think it's two-fold; some of it is sour grapes - in that the same people saying they are glad their best players aren't involved would be lauding their inclusion were it to have happened.
Secondly, I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.
That's how I see it .I also agree with the poster comparing it with national football side. Brown's inclusion is the strangest for me and the continued non selection of Houghton.Im not his or his teams biggest fan but what he's done over his career particularly last couple of season he deserves a chance at the top level.Ok Roby had a decent second half of season but he's way past his peak and Clark didn't do much of note in an under performing Wire.it is what it is and I will watch in hope
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13288
Location: Huddersfield
|
wonder if they will go with ratchfor instead of lomax at full back, hopefully they will
think brown is just back up for widdop and gale in the halves
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6682
|
brearley84 wrote:
wonder if they will go with ratchfor instead of lomax at full back, hopefully they will
think brown is just back up for widdop and gale in the halves
Surely Sneyd would just be as capable? Brown has never been a big game player which seems to be a crucial factor in international selection and at 33 probably will never be.
On a side note, are Wales and Scotaustralialand participating this year?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, BRIXTON, caslad75, FlexWheeler, g_balls, jpk3lly, Jukesays, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, le penguin, moxi1, Mr Dog, Mr Hicks, Pumpetypump, puroresu_boy, RoyBoy29, secondstanza, Smith's Brolly, tad rhino, the artist, Wildthing, Willzay and 361 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,390
|2,912
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|