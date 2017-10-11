bren2k wrote: Secondly, I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.

yep. I appreciate what a good club coach Wayne Bennett is before people jump in with that, it's undeniable, but never saw him as a good fit for the England coaching role. I knew he would have us playing the grind style but that will never beat Australia because they simply play that style miles better than anybody else. We need a passionate coach next, someone who when he gets the best group of players together for short periods makes them feel like they would run through brick walls for the shirt and is aware to what each player actually brings to the table.(Bennett selecting Brown and Ratchford shows he isn't really watching) Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.For all the stick McNamara got, from the turn of this decade when we had a poor group of players in general and were as low as i can ever remember on the international stage. he built us back up and got us within hair of a WC Final, 4 nations final away from home and a series victory over the Kiwis it actually feels we have taken a step back with Bennett so far.That said, i really hope we can go well in this WC and will be fully behind all the lads chosen to represent us.