Getting like football this, every forum you go on all the posters are happy to say their best players aren't going to the WC so they can have a full preseason or get over injuries etc. Shows the mentality of the modern day fan - club first, country second - and I feel that is the case with a lot of players these days too. More so for football, especially when it comes to friendlies, but see more and more of it happening in RL, so it's no wonder England/GB never do anything in tournaments.

Mike Oxlong wrote: Getting like football this, every forum you go on all the posters are happy to say their best players aren't going to the WC so they can have a full preseason or get over injuries etc. Shows the mentality of the modern day fan - club first, country second



I think it's two-fold; some of it is sour grapes - in that the same people saying they are glad their best players aren't involved would be lauding their inclusion were it to have happened.



Secondly, I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.

bren2k wrote: Secondly, I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.



yep. I appreciate what a good club coach Wayne Bennett is before people jump in with that, it's undeniable, but never saw him as a good fit for the England coaching role. I knew he would have us playing the grind style but that will never beat Australia because they simply play that style miles better than anybody else. We need a passionate coach next, someone who when he gets the best group of players together for short periods makes them feel like they would run through brick walls for the shirt and is aware to what each player actually brings to the table.(Bennett selecting Brown and Ratchford shows he isn't really watching) Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.



For all the stick McNamara got, from the turn of this decade when we had a poor group of players in general and were as low as i can ever remember on the international stage. he built us back up and got us within hair of a WC Final, 4 nations final away from home and a series victory over the Kiwis it actually feels we have taken a step back with Bennett so far.

That said, i really hope we can go well in this WC and will be fully behind all the lads chosen to represent us.



That said, i really hope we can go well in this WC and will be fully behind all the lads chosen to represent us. yep. I appreciate what a good club coach Wayne Bennett is before people jump in with that, it's undeniable, but never saw him as a good fit for the England coaching role. I knew he would have us playing the grind style but that will never beat Australia because they simply play that style miles better than anybody else. We need a passionate coach next, someone who when he gets the best group of players together for short periods makes them feel like they would run through brick walls for the shirt and is aware to what each player actually brings to the table.(Bennett selecting Brown and Ratchford shows he isn't really watching) Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.For all the stick McNamara got, from the turn of this decade when we had a poor group of players in general and were as low as i can ever remember on the international stage. he built us back up and got us within hair of a WC Final, 4 nations final away from home and a series victory over the Kiwis it actually feels we have taken a step back with Bennett so far.That said, i really hope we can go well in this WC and will be fully behind all the lads chosen to represent us. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! bren2k

Biff Tannen wrote: Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.

I'd prefer it the other way around.



I'd prefer it the other way around. I'd prefer it the other way around. Biff Tannen

bren2k wrote: I'd prefer it the other way around.



yeah, Think you could have it either way really but we all know Powell would do the proper coaching, and just thinking for Figurehead you want Wane, he would be great in the media talking England/GB up to the max complete opposite of Bennett.



McDermott will probably in the mix for the job too, be interesting to see who they go for it's a big call with the international calendar looking pretty decent for the next few years. yeah, Think you could have it either way really but we all know Powell would do the proper coaching, and just thinking for Figurehead you want Wane, he would be great in the media talking England/GB up to the max complete opposite of Bennett.McDermott will probably in the mix for the job too, be interesting to see who they go for it's a big call with the international calendar looking pretty decent for the next few years. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! bren2k

Biff Tannen wrote: yeah, Think you could have it either way really but we all know Powell would do the proper coaching, and just thinking for Figurehead you want Wane, he would be great in the media talking England/GB up to the max complete opposite of Bennett.



McDermott will probably in the mix for the job too, be interesting to see who they go for it's a big call with the international calendar looking pretty decent for the next few years.



As much as he falls in and out of favour with Leeds fans, I think Uncle Bri would be a positive influence; for all his enigmatic nonsense, he's actually quite an inspiring character, and tough as nails - and it seems that players like and respect him. I'd be happy to see my fellow Lupset lad involved - and the England team coached by an Englishman with some skin in the game. That sounds a bit UKIP - not my intention at all - I just find Bennett's apparent lack of interest grating. As much as he falls in and out of favour with Leeds fans, I think Uncle Bri would be a positive influence; for all his enigmatic nonsense, he's actually quite an inspiring character, and tough as nails - and it seems that players like and respect him. I'd be happy to see my fellow Lupset lad involved - and the England team coached by an Englishman with some skin in the game. That sounds a bit UKIP - not my intention at all - I just find Bennett's apparent lack of interest grating. vastman

Biff Tannen wrote: yep. I appreciate what a good club coach Wayne Bennett is before people jump in with that, it's undeniable, but never saw him as a good fit for the England coaching role. I knew he would have us playing the grind style but that will never beat Australia because they simply play that style miles better than anybody else. We need a passionate coach next, someone who when he gets the best group of players together for short periods makes them feel like they would run through brick walls for the shirt and is aware to what each player actually brings to the table.(Bennett selecting Brown and Ratchford shows he isn't really watching) Yes, i'm talking about Shaun Wane as that man with hopefully Daryl Powell as assistant.



For all the stick McNamara got, from the turn of this decade when we had a poor group of players in general and were as low as i can ever remember on the international stage. he built us back up and got us within hair of a WC Final, 4 nations final away from home and a series victory over the Kiwis it actually feels we have taken a step back with Bennett so far.



That said, i really hope we can go well in this WC and will be fully behind all the lads chosen to represent us.



bren2k wrote: I think it's two-fold; some of it is sour grapes - in that the same people saying they are glad their best players aren't involved would be lauding their inclusion were it to have happened.



Secondly, I think lots of people have lost interest in England RL because we've had years of crap coaching, strange selections and failure to perform - and now we have an Aussie coach who seems to be doing the job against his will, and can't summon up an ounce of enthusiasm for the media or supporters to latch onto.



That's how I see it .I also agree with the poster comparing it with national football side. Brown's inclusion is the strangest for me and the continued non selection of Houghton.Im not his or his teams biggest fan but what he's done over his career particularly last couple of season he deserves a chance at the top level.Ok Roby had a decent second half of season but he's way past his peak and Clark didn't do much of note in an under performing Wire.it is what it is and I will watch in hope That's how I see it .I also agree with the poster comparing it with national football side. Brown's inclusion is the strangest for me and the continued non selection of Houghton.Im not his or his teams biggest fan but what he's done over his career particularly last couple of season he deserves a chance at the top level.Ok Roby had a decent second half of season but he's way past his peak and Clark didn't do much of note in an under performing Wire.it is what it is and I will watch in hope Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Big Jim Slade, bren2k, caslad75, Cats13, CM Punk, craig hkr, Duckman, jpk3lly, King Street Cat, Mr Dog, onlyanorthernsoul, RuddyScoosers, the artist, Top Saint, Trainman and 408 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 1 ... 14 178 posts • Page 18 of 18 Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

