Getting like football this, every forum you go on all the posters are happy to say their best players aren't going to the WC so they can have a full preseason or get over injuries etc. Shows the mentality of the modern day fan - club first, country second - and I feel that is the case with a lot of players these days too. More so for football, especially when it comes to friendlies, but see more and more of it happening in RL, so it's no wonder England/GB never do anything in tournaments.