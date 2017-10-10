WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:29 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1061
craig hkr wrote:
Bennett is the wrong man for the job.Seems negative about our chances and puts down the players in the Superleague.This squad it seems has been picked by someone who has ignored a whole season ? Mcnamara was a poor choice and I was glad to see the back of him and on paper Bennett has all the experience in the world but every interview I see or media I read from him is negative and basically I get the impression he couldn't care less?
In my memory of international RL we have more than matched Aus in forwards but their centres and wingers always seemed as big as our 2nd rowers, yet fast as well and their half's make key plays at key moments. Fine margins .They are not unbeatable but certainly deserve respect .I feel Bennett doesn't believe we can win.He may be correct but picking players on 2 years ago form certainly doesn't help.Another few year wasted but if/when we flop at least he will go.

Yes, I mean what has Wayne Bennett ever achieved? The old we match them in the forwards argument is ridiculous. Only Sam Burgess and James Graham would get into the Austrailia squad. That doesn’t mean we have no chance of winning, Leicester city won the premiership after all, but if we do it will be an incredible achievement from Wayne Bennett, who has already won a World Cup with New Zealand.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:12 pm
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 993
craig hkr wrote:
Bennett is the wrong man for the job.Seems negative about our chances and puts down the players in the Superleague.This squad it seems has been picked by someone who has ignored a whole season ? Mcnamara was a poor choice and I was glad to see the back of him and on paper Bennett has all the experience in the world but every interview I see or media I read from him is negative and basically I get the impression he couldn't care less?
In my memory of international RL we have more than matched Aus in forwards but their centres and wingers always seemed as big as our 2nd rowers, yet fast as well and their half's make key plays at key moments. Fine margins .They are not unbeatable but certainly deserve respect .I feel Bennett doesn't believe we can win.He may be correct but picking players on 2 years ago form certainly doesn't help.Another few year wasted but if/when we flop at least he will go.


Wahey! There it is. Phew, thought no one was going to match how our forwards are as good as the aussies. They aren't and never have been.

Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:56 pm
Superted
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1302
Our packs of years gone by have certainly been much stronger than this current one - whether they were a match or better than Aus is debatable, but what's certain is the likes of Peacock, Morley, Ellis, Sculthorpe, Farrell, McDermott, Fielden, Newton, Cunningham would have walked into the current pack - even blokes like Joynt and Anderson would be certainties.
For all James Graham has been a fantastic player, he'd get nowhere near the Aus team on current form. Burgess would get in the squad, but I don't even think he'd be a guaranteed starter currently.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:09 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6680
Lebron James wrote:
Wahey! There it is. Phew, thought no one was going to match how our forwards are as good as the aussies. They aren't and never have been.

The pack is least of concerns. What is worrying is the comparisons of halves and centres, and probably fullback now as well.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:30 pm
puroresu_boy

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 36
Willzay wrote:
The pack is least of concerns. What is worrying is the comparisons of halves and centres, and probably fullback now as well.


Has always been the way. You can't beat the best without quality half backs.

England lag so far behind. Thurston can quit rep football but Australia but it doesn't kill Australia.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:38 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8310
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Bennett's public persona has always been as a permanently downbeat, negative person. From all accounts once away from the media he's very different, and a lot of what he does is instill belief in players.

Personally, I just don't think we have enough quality players, regardless of the coach.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:06 am
shinymcshine
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1423
Willzay wrote:
The pack is least of concerns. What is worrying is the comparisons of halves and centres, and probably fullback now as well.


I thought it was an often quoted theme on this forum that a half back can't perform behind a beaten/dominated pack.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:10 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5537
Location: Hill Valley
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Personally, I just don't think we have enough quality players, regardless of the coach.


I agree, but on paper looking at all the squads we have an opportunity to at least make the WC final again for the first time since 1995 which would be a step in the right direction.

If we can make it playing some good rugby and compete in the final then i think that would be a good result.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:11 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5537
Location: Hill Valley
shinymcshine wrote:
I thought it was an often quoted theme on this forum that a half back can't perform behind a beaten/dominated pack.


:lol: exactly.
