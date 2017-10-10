craig hkr wrote:

Bennett is the wrong man for the job.Seems negative about our chances and puts down the players in the Superleague.This squad it seems has been picked by someone who has ignored a whole season ? Mcnamara was a poor choice and I was glad to see the back of him and on paper Bennett has all the experience in the world but every interview I see or media I read from him is negative and basically I get the impression he couldn't care less?

In my memory of international RL we have more than matched Aus in forwards but their centres and wingers always seemed as big as our 2nd rowers, yet fast as well and their half's make key plays at key moments. Fine margins .They are not unbeatable but certainly deserve respect .I feel Bennett doesn't believe we can win.He may be correct but picking players on 2 years ago form certainly doesn't help.Another few year wasted but if/when we flop at least he will go.