WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Post a reply
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:29 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1060
craig hkr wrote:
Bennett is the wrong man for the job.Seems negative about our chances and puts down the players in the Superleague.This squad it seems has been picked by someone who has ignored a whole season ? Mcnamara was a poor choice and I was glad to see the back of him and on paper Bennett has all the experience in the world but every interview I see or media I read from him is negative and basically I get the impression he couldn't care less?
In my memory of international RL we have more than matched Aus in forwards but their centres and wingers always seemed as big as our 2nd rowers, yet fast as well and their half's make key plays at key moments. Fine margins .They are not unbeatable but certainly deserve respect .I feel Bennett doesn't believe we can win.He may be correct but picking players on 2 years ago form certainly doesn't help.Another few year wasted but if/when we flop at least he will go.

Yes, I mean what has Wayne Bennett ever achieved? The old we match them in the forwards argument is ridiculous. Only Sam Burgess and James Graham would get into the Austrailia squad. That doesn’t mean we have no chance of winning, Leicester city won the premiership after all, but if we do it will be an incredible achievement from Wayne Bennett, who has already won a World Cup with New Zealand.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Carlotti, Channel Islander, deginner, DGM, FlexWheeler, Google Adsense [Bot], knockersbumpMKII, kobashi, le penguin, nadera78, NickyKiss, SaleSlim, Sam Buca II, Tharg The Mighty, WF Rhino, Wildthing, Willzay and 340 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,8243,00876,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.